Škoda Auto delivers 926,600 vehicles to customers worldwide in 2024

The Czech carmaker increased its vehicle deliveries by 6.9% compared to 2023

Škoda Auto achieved a strong sales performance in 2024, delivering 926,600 vehicles to customers worldwide – a year-on-year increase of 6.9% despite a very dynamic market environment. Germany remained the company’s largest market, with 187,100 vehicles delivered, representing an increase of 29,200 cars compared to 2023. Significant absolute increases were also recorded in Türkiye (8,600), the United Kingdom (8,400), Poland (7,500), and Spain (6,200). The updated Octavia maintained its status as Škoda’s top-selling model, with 215,700 units delivered (+12.4%). Despite increasing competition and an industry-wide slowdown in demand for fully electric vehicles, the Enyaq series attracted strong customer interest. Škoda continued to roll out its global showroom update in line with the new corporate identity, transforming over 230 dealerships to date. Entering 2025, the brand is poised for further growth with its youngest and most comprehensive product portfolio yet, spanning 12 model series. This includes the all-electric and affordable Elroq SUV, the new, popular Enyaq and the Kylaq compact SUV, which is set to boost sales in the Indian market.

“It’s exciting to see the positive customer response that drove our delivery growth in 2024 despite a volatile market environment. With new or refreshed models across our portfolio, I’m grateful to the Škodians who design, build and sell our cars as well as the everyday explorers and their families who make them part of their lives. Our core European markets are strong thanks to outstanding design, advanced safety and other features, and always offering a little bit more in each model. Underlying these advantages is our strategy of offering customers their choice of powertrains in this era of transition: petrol and diesel combustion engines, mild and plug-in hybrids, and fully electric models. Our 2024 delivery success is the best preparation we could have for another challenging year in 2025 and the next growth phase of our internationalisation strategy in India, ASEAN and the Middle East. As we prepare to mark our 130th anniversary this year, Škoda Auto is on the right track.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

“In 2024, we recorded a growth of 6.9% year-on-year in global deliveries, in large parts thanks to our broadened and updated portfolio. We performed particularly well in our key markets in Western and Eastern Europe. Looking at our model range, our updated Octavia and the new-generation Superb and Kodiaq each generated notable increases. The fully electric Enyaq family continued its successful course also in 2024 with almost 80.000 deliveries worldwide, claiming top spots in EV registrations in several European markets. Furthermore, more than 20,000 orders for our new electric compact SUV Elroq had been placed by the end of the year. In terms of customer experience optimization, we heavily worked on improvements of the MyŠkoda app and further expansion of our digital services such as Pay to Park and Pay to Fuel. The rollout of our global showroom update continued as we highlight our new corporate identity in more than 230 dealerships to date.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

“The continued strong demand for our models is the foundation of our long-term financial stability, enabling us to make the necessary investments to future-proof the company and ensure its long-term competitiveness. Our primary goal is to further enhance efficiency and productivity and press ahead with the successful implementation of our Next Level Efficiency+ programme. This approach is indispensable to tackle the current tasks and the challenges ahead such as the further tightened emissions levies in Europe this year. We will continue to benefit from our close collaboration within the Volkswagen Group and the maximisation of synergies with the Brand Group Core.” Holger Peters, Škoda Auto Board Member for Finance, IT, and Legal Affairs

Strong growth in Western and Eastern Europe and the Enyaq’s success

Škoda’s results in 2024 were largely driven by increased deliveries across Europe, where the brand confirmed its position as the fourth best-selling carmaker. Germany led the way with 187,100 vehicles delivered (+18.5%), representing the highest absolute growth (+29,200 vehicles), followed by strong performances in Türkiye (42,200; +25.7%), the United Kingdom (78,700; +11.9%), Poland (61,400; +13.9%), and Spain (36,300; +20.6%). Germany, the Czech Republic (84,500), and the United Kingdom remain the brand’s largest markets.

The Octavia topped Škoda’s sales charts as the best-selling model with 215,700 units delivered (+12.4%), followed by the Kamiq SUV (126,000; +8.2%) and the Fabia, which achieved the highest percentage growth at 24.1% (117,100 units). Demand for the all-electric Enyaq also remained strong, with 79,500 units delivered, despite increasing competition and a broader industry slowdown in demand for fully electric vehicles. The model secured leading sales positions in several key European markets and ranked as the second best-selling EV in Germany, with over 25,000 units sold.

New models and strengthening global market presence in 2025

2025 will see the full-scale launch of Škoda’s new models. Alongside the new Enyaq, which premiered in early January 2025, the production of the strategically important all-electric compact SUV Elroq will start soon. The newest addition to Škoda’s electric portfolio offers an excellent price-value proposition, with a starting price of around €33,000 in selected European markets. A key milestone in Škoda’s expansion in India is the launch of the new Kylaq compact SUV, developed and manufactured locally for the Indian market. The Kylaq is Škoda’s first model in the highly popular sub-4-metre segment, which accounts for nearly 50% of car sales in India.

In addition, Škoda is preparing to begin vehicle assembly at its newly built plant in Vietnam. Initial production will focus on the Kushaq, followed by the Slavia, taking full advantage of synergies with the Indian manufacturing network. Sales are also gaining momentum in other markets, such as Kazakhstan, where Škoda sold more than 1,400 vehicles last year following its re-entry into the market.

Global vehicle deliveries in 2024 by selected sales regions:

Sales region Deliveries from January to December 2024

Deliveries from January to December 2023

(change in %) Western Europe 538,100 vehicles 480,100 vehicles; +12,1% Germany (largest market) 187,100 vehicles 157,800 vehicles; +18.5% Central Europe 192,100 vehicles 185,000 vehicles; +3,8% Czech Republic 84,500 vehicles 87,800 vehicles; -3,8% Eastern Europe 50,700 vehicles 44,900 vehicles; +13,0% China 17,500 vehicles 22,800 vehicles; -23,1% India 36,000 vehicles 48,800 vehicles; -26,3% Total (Worldwide) 926,600 vehicles 866,800 vehicles; +6,9%

Škoda vehicle deliveries to customers in 2024

(in units, rounded; percentage change compared to 2023):

Jan-Dec 2024; change (%)

Škoda Octavia 215,700; +12,4% Škoda Kamiq 126,000; +8,2% Škoda Fabia 117,100; +24,1% Škoda Kodiaq 114,500; +8,1% Škoda Karoq 109,400; +9,3% Škoda Enyaq 79,500; -2,6% Škoda Superb 72,800; +7,9% Škoda Scala 56,300; -10,0% Škoda Kushaq 19,300; -27,4% Škoda Slavia 16,000; -19,6%

SOURCE: Škoda