ŠKODA at the Geneva Motor Show 2019: Two world premieres presented live online

ŠKODA will be presenting several new products at the Geneva Motor Show (5 – 17 March 2019). The all-new city SUV ŠKODA KAMIQ will be celebrating its world premiere alongside the all-electric concept study ŠKODA VISION iV. The ŠKODA SCALA will also be among the models presented at the 89th Geneva Motor Show.

ŠKODA will be broadcasting the press conference, which will last around 15 minutes, live online on 5 March, starting at 09:40 CET. You can watch it live on the brand platform ŠKODA Storyboard or on Twitter – ŠKODA AUTO NEWS. Media organisations can also relay the livestream on their own channels using embed code.

Date: 5 March 2019 from 09:40 CET

Livestream: http://www.skoda-storyboard.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQyaoRyRFAI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/skodaautonews

SOURCE: ŠKODA