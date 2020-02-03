ŠKODA at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi: Vision IN concept study is first car from the INDIA 2.0 project

ŠKODA is presenting its Vision IN concept study at the Auto Expo 2020 from 5 to 12 February. The study gives a concrete preview of a new mid-size family SUV and is the first model ever to use the MQB-A0-IN variant of the MQB car platform, which has been specially adapted for the Indian market. As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA has been responsible for heading Volkswagen Group’s model campaign on the Indian market since June 2018. The consolidation of the three Volkswagen Group passenger-car companies previously represented in India to form the new ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) in October 2019 marked an important milestone for the project. It enables coordinated, faster decision-making and increases efficiency by exploiting existing synergies. In terms of models, ŠKODA will also be showcasing the Karoq as a newcomer to the Indian market, the updated Superb flagship, the Monte Ccarlo and Matte Concept 1.0 TSI of the Rapid, as well as the Kodiaq and the sporty Octavia RS 245.

ŠKODA CEO Bernhard Maier pointed out that, “India is one of the most exciting and most promising growth markets for Volkswagen Group. A year and a half ago, we set the course to help write this story of growth with our INDIA 2.0 project. Together with the Volkswagen brand, we are seeking a combined market share of five per cent by 2025, depending on market and segment development. For ŠKODA, India would thus become one of the five largest markets in the world. The first models being developed as part of the INDIA 2.0 project are on the home stretch, and – by unveiling the ŠKODA Vision IN – we are giving a concrete preview of the first production car.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited, added, “For us, localisation is the key to success and by opening our Technology Centre in Pune we have created the necessary conditions for this. In the localised MQB-A0-IN variant of the MQB, we now also have the technical prerequisite to offer state-of-the-art, attractive vehicles: they fulfil the latest safety and emission requirements for the Indian market, are in line with our customers’ tastes and are tailored to their needs.”

ŠKODA has continued to evolve its brand-typical design for the Vision IN and, by showcasing it in New Delhi, is giving a concrete preview of the design language for a new, mid-size family model. The Czech car manufacturer will proceed with its SUV campaign in the rapidly growing Indian market by launching the production version of the Vision IN in early 2021. It will be the first production model to use the new, localised MQB-A0-IN platform. The Vision IN offers an optimum amount of space, perfectly combined with the highest degree of versatility and state-of-the-art technologies. The 4,256-mm-long concept study has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm and is powered by a 1.5 TSI petrol engine that delivers 110 kW (150 PS).

Its elongated lines and long wheelbase make the mid-size SUV concept study appear larger and, alongside the large bonnet and 19-inch (48.26-cm) alloy wheels, bring out the extroverted and incredibly rugged exterior design of the ŠKODA Vision IN.

The Vision IN is clearly identifiable as a member of the ŠKODA SUV family thanks to the partially illuminated crystalline elements in the LED headlights and tail lights as well as on the grille and the striking light strip at the rear. Its bright orange metallic exterior colour conveys a zest for life and creativity.

SOURCE: ŠKODA