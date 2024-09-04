SK On joins Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Leading advanced battery manufacturer joins expanding roster of automakers, suppliers, AV producers and semiconductor makers

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced the addition of global battery manufacturer SK On to the organization’s expanding roster of auto manufacturers, suppliers, advanced battery manufacturers, autonomous vehicle producers and semiconductor makers.

SK On is a leading global EV battery manufacturer and part of SK Group , South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate. SK On has two EV battery plants in Commerce, Georgia, with additional plants under construction in Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky through joint ventures with U.S. and Korean automakers.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said: “Alliance for Automotive Innovation welcomes SK On to our association. This is a company that is not just powering the transformation to automotive electrification in the United States through breakthrough battery technology but investing billions in the American industrial base and creating thousands of new jobs.”

David Hahm, head of North America public affairs for SK On, said: “Successfully navigating the significant changes underway in the auto industry requires bold leadership and collaboration across the industry. SK On will partner with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation and its members to drive advancements in technology and innovation, reinforcing U.S. global competitiveness and leadership in the evolving automotive sector.”

Automakers and battery partners have committed $125 billion (so far) to expand the production of EVs and batteries inside the U.S.

