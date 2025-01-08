SiriusXM with 360L to make Mitsubishi Motors debut in 2025

SiriusXM and Mitsubishi Motors extend agreement through 2030

SiriusXM and Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced an agreement to launch SiriusXM with 360L on select 2025 model-year Mitsubishi vehicles, including the recently debuted new Outlander SUV, as part of an extension of the agreement that will continue the two companies’ relationship through 2030.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, which provides drivers and their passengers with choice, content discovery, and a personalized listening experience. In equipped Mitsubishi vehicles, SiriusXM with 360L adds an expansive library of on-demand content as well as a live sports category that makes it easier to find broadcasts of games and sporting events. Personalized “For You” recommendations, with the ability to access related content, allow listeners to discover more of the programming they love, and new features from SiriusXM are expected to be delivered by over-the-air updates to Mitsubishi in the future.

“The excitement of being behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi vehicle is only made better when SiriusXM is playing through the sound system,” said Bryan Arnett, MMNA’s Director of Digital Product Strategy. “The addition of SiriusXM with 360L adds another level to raise the entire in-car experience.”

“SiriusXM with 360L provides drivers even more of the SiriusXM content they love in an enhanced and personalized listening experience, and we are excited for 360L to make its Mitsubishi Motors debut in 2025,” said Gail Berger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM. “We look forward to delivering SiriusXM with 360L across even more of Mitsubishi’s model lineup in future model years during our extended agreement.”

Newly purchased or leased Mitsubishi Motors vehicles equipped with SiriusXM in the United States receive a three-month trial subscription1 to SiriusXM that delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of content, plus access at home and on the go through the SiriusXM app on connected devices and speakers.

SiriusXM is home to hundreds of expertly-curated, ad-free music channels across all genres, decades, and moods as well as the must-hear moments in sports, news, entertainment, comedy, and more. From one-of-a-kind channels by some of the world’s top musicians to first-listens and exclusive performances from emerging artists and bands, SiriusXM presents the perfect soundtrack for any moment. SiriusXM brings fans closer to their favorite sport by offering the most extensive lineup of live pro and college events, plus programming that delivers reactions and analysis from experts and insiders. Subscribers also stay informed and entertained with the latest in news and politics, entertainment, comedy, and beyond with celebrity interviews, iconic hosts, trusted opinions, non-stop laughs, and so much more, available only on SiriusXM.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors