Siemens to supply electric vehicle chargers for Electromin’s planned charging network in Saudi Arabia

Siemens will supply its ultra-fast EV chargers and wall or pole mounted devices across the country

Siemens agreed to supply Electromin, the e-Mobility unit of Saudi Arabia’s lubricants and automotive services company Petromin, with electric vehicle (EV) chargers for its planned development of a Kingdom- and region-wide charging network.

The agreement will ensure supplies of Siemens’ most advanced EV infrastructure technology for Electromin’s network, including the ultra-fast Sicharge D chargers that use direct current and the smart VersiCharge AC wall or pole mounted units that run on alternating current. Electromin is also developing a consumer app that will allow users to locate public chargers, plan their route and book and pay for sessions.

“Electromin’s eMaaS solutions are contributing to the development of the Saudi EV ecosystem, and this partnership with Siemens will allow us to provide the charging infrastructure and technology necessary to boost adoption of EVs in the Kingdom,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, GCEO of Petromin Corporation and CEO Electromin. “The rollout of EV charging points across Saudi Arabia is our first phase of a significant national strategy that extends to 2030 and beyond.”

“We look forward to working with Electromin on this important project that demonstrates our commitment to supporting sustainability programs in Saudi Arabia,” said Karim Mousa, Senior Vice President of eMobility for Siemens in the Middle East. “Electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonize road transport, and Siemens is proud to provide the infrastructure that accelerates the growth of EVs and contributes to the Saudi Green Initiative.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060. The government wants three of every 10 vehicles in the Saudi capital Riyadh to be EVs by 2030. Globally, passenger electric cars are surging in popularity, and the Paris-based International Energy Agency estimates that 13% of new cars sold in 2022 will be electric.

SOURCE: Siemens