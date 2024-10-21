Siemens to optimize Unibuss’ electric fleet with Depot360, driving efficiency and cutting costs

Siemens' Depot360 Managed Services to optimize charging and ensure stable operations for Unibuss' electric bus fleets at two depots

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has secured a contract with Unibuss, one of the leading bus operators in the Greater Oslo region, to deliver its innovative Depot360 Managed Services solution to ensure optimized operations of its fleet and charging infrastructure. With Norway at the forefront of the global transition to electric mobility, this contract establishes Siemens’ Depot360 footprint in the country.

Siemens’ Depot360 Managed Services addresses the unique challenges faced by electric bus operators, such as those related to harsh winter conditions – common in Norway – and the need for 24/7 monitoring of vehicle charging. With Depot360’s smart charging capabilities, Siemens can ensure the right amount of energy is delivered to vehicles without exceeding grid capacity, while also enabling remote monitoring of bus charging status for stable operations and reduced energy consumption. Depot360 forms part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale.

“Transitioning to electric fleets is a vital step for Norway to achieve its ambitious climate goals and for setting a global example for greener transportation,” said Henrik Anderberg, Technical Director, Unibuss. “So too is implementing the right technology in order to optimize the efficiency of electric fleets. With Depot360 Managed Services, we can enhance the efficiency of our operations by optimizing charging, reducing energy costs, and improving route completion rates. Such streamlining of operations supports our sustainability goals, helping us contribute to a greener future and reduce our carbon footprint in public transportation.”

Enabled by the Depot360 AI Platform, Siemens’ expert team at its 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) continuously leverages fleet-centric algorithms to monitor and manage the charging infrastructure’s performance. This allows for the identification and proactive resolution of issues based on data-driven decisions. Load shifting and peak shaving features will enable further energy cost reductions for Unibuss.

“As we look to accelerate the electrification of transportation, Siemens is keen to innovate with forward-thinking organizations such as Unibuss,” said Alan White, Head of Emerging Transportation Platforms at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “Depot360 Managed Services, part of our digital business platform Siemens Xcelerator, will be a game-changer for Unibuss’ operations. We look forward to demonstrating how our data-driven platform and expert NOC team can deliver more reliable, efficient, and transparent fleet operations, even in the most challenging environments.”

Unibuss, a subsidiary of Oslo’s municipal transport company Sporveien AS, transports 70 million people annually across its 51 bus routes. The company boasts one of the Nordics’ largest electric bus fleets with 259 electric buses.

Depot360 will be showcased to the Norwegian market on stand 25 at the upcoming NHO Logistic and Transport conference, taking place on Oct 21-22 in Oslo.

SOURCE: Siemens