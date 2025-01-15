Siemens powers Italy’s green mobility transition with key electrification projects

Siemens eMobility has been selected as the technology partner for two major electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects in Italy

Siemens eMobility has been selected as the technology partner for two major electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects in Italy. Partnering with Autolinee Toscane and IPLANET, Siemens eMobility is driving the electrification of public transportation and the transformation of petrol stations into strategic service areas, further advancing sustainable mobility in the region.

73 charging points for Autolinee Toscane S.p.A.

Siemens eMobility is electrifying multiple bus depots for Autolinee Toscane, a major public transport operator and part of RATP DEV Italia Group, in the cities of Florence, Prato and Lucca, supporting the rollout of the company’s zero-emission bus fleet. Leveraging Siemens’ innovative charging infrastructure technology, this project ensures efficient and reliable operations across Tuscany’s public transport network.

The project consists of a total of 73 SICHARGE UC charging points, capable of supplying 100 and 150KW of power to charge electric vehicles. In addition, Siemens supplies medium and low voltage electrical distribution systems with switches equipped with IoT modules to ensure reliable and transparent energy supply. Siemens eMobility also provides DepotFinity, a software platform for monitoring, reporting, programming and managing charging operations within the depots. The main benefits for Autolinee Toscane are the monitoring of charging processes with the implementation of optimized smart charging logics of loads based on the operator’s service, pre-conditioning functionality of vehicle batteries and reporting of the kilometers traveled by each individual vehicle.

Advanced charging infrastructure for 120 IPLANET service sites

In another project, IPLANET, a leading energy transition solutions provider, has tasked Siemens eMobility with equipping over 120 logistics sites with advanced charging infrastructure, featuring integrated Point of Sales (POS) systems compliant with Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR), activation via app or QR code, and interactive screens ensuring accessibility also for users with disabilities. The network includes hundreds of 300-400 kW charging points, all fully remotely monitored through independent connectivity channels to ensure high reliability and availability.

The sites also incorporate Siemens medium and low voltage electrical distribution systems, scalable compact transformer substations, and telecontrol capabilities, enabling integration with renewable energy sources. Additionally, some of the turnkey service areas, including photovoltaic installations, parking area battery energy storage systems (BESS), and facilities for heavy-duty EV charging (e-trucks), are already operational.

“Driving sustainable mobility together”

“Projects like these underscore Siemens eMobility’s mission to integrate sustainable mobility into everyday life. By combining cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships, we’re helping to transform the transportation and logistics sectors for a more sustainable future,” said Markus Mildner, CEO of Siemens eMobility.

Siemens eMobility’s portfolio spans IoT-connected hardware, software, and services for both AC and DC charging, supporting applications from 11 kW to 1 MW. With a strong focus on the fast-growing eBus and eTruck market, the company continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse customer needs.

With over 100,000 charging points installed and 800 projects completed in more than 60 countries, Siemens eMobility combines global expertise with local execution. The partnerships with Autolinee Toscane and IPLANET reaffirm its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in delivering impactful eMobility solutions.

SOURCE: Siemens