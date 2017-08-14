Sheetal Patil, Global Product Manager – Infotainment, Visteon confirmed for Connected Car Pune

Sheetal Patil, Global Product Manager, Infotainment at Visteon has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Pune.

Sheetal Patil leads the Product Management for Visteon’s infotainment products. She joined Visteon in October 2016 from General Motors where she led the launch of the OnStar 4GLTE system and services in China. Sheetal was also a member of GM’s Security Council, responsible for developing strategies and processes for end-to-end security of automotive embedded systems. She has delivered several successful infotainment and telematics products at Delphi, and holds a Master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Purdue University.

About Connected Car Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, Connected Car Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Pune takes place on 29 November 2017 at the The Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.