Setra enhances Norwegian express routes

The buses provide 63 passenger seats equipped with adjustable comfort head restraints

“Vy Buss AS”, Norway’s largest bus corporation, is operating 13 new Setra S 531 DT double-decker buses on its express routes. The photo shows part of the new luxury bus fleet.

The vehicles equipped with destination displays will travel on the Oslo – Kristiansand, Oslo – Maløy and Lillehammer – Trondheim routes. The buses provide 63 passenger seats equipped with adjustable comfort head restraints.

The space-saving 2+1 arrangement of the seats ensures relaxed travelling. As the passengers mainly travel with hand luggage, the buses were especially equipped with extra storage space with bag shelves close to the seats. A service for the passengers which also makes work easier for the drivers.

Click here for full release:

SOURCE: Daimler