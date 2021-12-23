Sertec supercharges its EV capabilities with Envision AESC deal

Sertec Group Ltd, the global automotive components manufacturer, is to create numerous jobs and accelerate its involvement in the electric vehicle market (EV) after securing a deal to localize the manufacture of battery housings

Sertec Group Ltd, the global automotive components manufacturer, is to create numerous jobs and accelerate its involvement in the electric vehicle market (EV) after securing a deal to localize the manufacture of battery housings.

The newly commissioned work has come from Envision AESC UK Ltd existing production site in Sunderland, who manufactures Lithium Ion batteries for Nissan Leaf vehicle, and will see Sertec carry out the manufacturing and assembly of the battery housings in the UK. This state of the art manufacturing cell has created multiple roles within Sertec and allowed fantastic opportunities for further training and development within the group.

As part of Sertec’s project management, the Coleshill based company has delivered a fully automated no touch process line, which will put the battery housing parts into production packaging ready to feed into Envision AESC facility.

In a further example of the global collaboration involved in the project, the press tooling has been manufactured in Sertec’s Chinese facility to help speed up manufacturing process and allow for developmental work to be completed within its specified timeline.

The introduction of this work has seen a further investment of £1m from Sertec, helping to cement its electrification capabilities and confirm Sertec credentials as an Envision AESC approved supplier.

Grant Adams, Group CEO at Sertec, said: “We welcome the opportunity to work with Envision AESC on developing an engineering solution for them that will further add to their impressive capability in the electric vehicle market.

“By investing in and developing this commercially viable solution for Envision AESC, we have been able to prove our capability as a supplier, create new jobs and position ourselves to develop further opportunities with them in the future.

“The EV market is a growing one in the UK and our vision is to be key operator within it. By winning and delivering projects such as this for Envision AESC, we are putting ourselves in the driving seat to achieve that ambition.”

Sertec Group Ltd operates a number of sites in the UK, Hungary, Germany and China.

SOURCE: Sertec