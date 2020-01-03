Septentrio mosaic GNSS module enables high-accuracy localization in NXP’s V2X solution

NXP (NASDAQ: NXP), a leader in communication technology for embedded applications, is integrating Septentrio GNSS technology into its V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) reference design and development boards. Septentrio, a world leader in high-accuracy GNSS positioning solutions, is providing mosaic™, a true multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS receiver module, delivering accurate and reliable global localization even in harsh environments.

“Reliable lane-accurate positioning is vital for many road-safety applications of V2X,such as queue and emergency stop warnings or blind spot warning,” says Andrew Turley, Senior Director of Innovation & V2X Business Development. Septentrio’s unique easy-to-integrate GNSS module provides field-proven,reliable and robust positioning. Integration of mosaic™ into our reference design gives our customers a direct solution for developing these and other advanced V2X services.”

”We are excited that NXP selected our GNSS solution for their V2X reference design,” comments Jan Van Hees, Business Development Director at Septentrio. “NXP is a world-leader in complete solutions for V2X communications for active safety systems and intelligent transport system (ITS) management. Working with NXP gives us an excellent opportunity to bring the best of V2X and reliable GNSS to our customers.”

V2X technology enables cars to communicate with infrastructure as well as other vehicles, making driving safer and more efficient. It enables cars to “see” what’s around the corner or through the dense urban environment warning the driver about road works, traffic congestion and emergency vehicles. Precise GNSS-assisted localization combined with V2X communication enables a wide array of ADAS functionality such as automatic braking if slowing traffic is detected ahead or truck platooning.

Septentrio’s mosaic™ is a compact high-accuracy GNSS receiver module which is integrated into NXP’s V2X development boards. True multi-frequency multi-constellation technology gives mosaic™ access to every possible signal from all available GNSS constellations including the U.S. GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou and Japanese QZSS satellites. Septentrio’s advanced field-proven algorithms exploit this signal diversity to deliver maximum positioning availability even in difficult environments such as under foliage or in urban areas.

Inside a car GPS signals can become “jammed” by nearby electronics or illegal devices called “jammers” which are used by some drivers to avoid road tolling. Mosaic™ uses jamming-resistant signal processing making it robust against interference. Its design is centered around continuous, reliable high-accuracy positioning making mosaic™ suitable for safety-critical applications such as ADAS and autonomous navigation.

The Septentrio mosaic™ GNSS receiver module will be showcased at CES in Las Vegas, January 7-10, 2020. Visitors are welcome to see mosaic™ and talk to Septentrio GPS / GNSS experts about V2X, ADAS, INS and other automotive positioning solutions in booth 1135 at the Paradise West Center. A personal meeting can be booked in the Septentrio Suite at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

SOURCE: Septentrio