Sensata Technologies’ solutions for battery electric and fuel cell vehicles named finalists in Automotive News PACE Awards for the second consecutive year

Sensata’s Modular Contactor (SMC) for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and its Pressure Sensing Solutions for Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs), have been recognized as finalists in Automotive News’ 2025 PACE and PACEpilot Awards.

Sensata Technologies today announced that its advanced solutions for electric and fuel cell vehicles have been recognized as two of 25 finalists in the prestigious 2025 Automotive News PACE Awards. This marks the second consecutive year that Sensata has earned this esteemed acknowledgment, following its 2024 PACE Award win for its GigaFuse for battery electric vehicles.

Recognized as a finalist in the PACE Award program, Sensata’s Modular Contactor (SMC600) is designed to handle 600A continuously at 1000V for both main and fast charge applications. Battery short circuit faults can generate upwards of 20MW, more power than a small city. The contactors must survive exposure to this power long enough for the vehicle fuse to clear the fault. Sensata’s novel “dynamic anti-levitation” mechanism provides market leading short circuit withstand performance without increasing contactor footprint or affecting normal fault breaking.

Named a PACEpilot finalist, Sensata’s FCV Pressure Sensing Solution is a package which includes three advanced pressure sensors tailored for the growing fuel cell vehicle (FCV) market. These innovations include:

A capacitive ceramic pressure sensor for applications up to 1800 kPa, designed to perform reliably at temperatures as low as -40°C.

A differential MEMS-based pressure sensor specifically for measuring coolant in the fuel cell stack that enhances accuracy in hydrogen applications.

A micro silicon strain gage pressure sensor capable of withstanding pressures up to 900 bars and optimized for extreme low temperatures down to -60°C.

These cutting-edge solutions provide FCV manufacturers with the necessary safety, performance, and reliability to advance fuel cell technology and compete effectively with battery electric vehicles.

“We are incredibly proud to have our solutions named finalists again, especially following the success of our GigaFuse earlier this year. This acknowledgment underscores Sensata’s unwavering commitment to advancing transformative automotive solutions for electric vehicles year over year,” said Karen Asadourian, VP Global Vehicle Engineering. “It is a testament to the exceptional expertise and dedication of our team, whose innovations continue to drive change in the market.”

Automotive News’ PACE Awards highlights breakthroughs that set new industry standards, recognizing automotive suppliers for excellence in innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. The PACEpilot program acknowledges emerging, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility sectors.

The final winners will be announced at the Automotive News PACE Awards Ceremony in April 2025, marking the program’s 30th year, which celebrates and highlights the latest global advancements driving the future of the industry.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies