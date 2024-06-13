Sensata Technologies introduces the SGX Series contactors for material handling, energy storage systems, and DC fast charging applications

The SGX family with SGX150, SGX250, and SGX400 contactors can handle applications up to 1000V and 150 / 250 / 400 Amps respectively

Sensata Technologies, today announced the launch of its SGX Series – the SGX150, SGX250 and SGX400 contactors. These new series of contactors complement the existing portfolio with solutions ideal for low-power applications that require reliable switching and efficient design like residential energy storage systems, DC fast charging stations, and industrial applications such as electric forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV). The new SGX series utilize ceramic to metal weld technology with several advantages:

Hermetically sealed for optimal breaking capabilities

Usage up to 175°C with effective handling of over-current conditions

Gas backfilled (primarily hydrogen) resulting in low and stable contact resistance

Tailored to residential Energy Storage Systems (ESS), DC fast charge, industrial AGV / forklift applications

Complies with IEC 60664-1 and RoHS standards

UL certified by early Q3 2024

The SGX series offers optimal breaking capability for applications up to 1000V and 150 / 250 / 400A continuous current carry respectively, with an efficient design, effective and reliable switching, longevity, and a square form-factor.

“Launching the SGX Series represents a significant advancement in our contactor portfolio, offering hermetically sealed square form factor contactors with ceramic brazing and gas backfill that is tailored for low-power applications at superior performance-to-cost ratio,” said Dan Goncalves, Vice President, Clean Energy Solutions at Sensata Technologies. “Sensata Technologies’ reliable technology and adherence to industry standards paired with the efficiency of the SGX Series reaffirms Sensata’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient solutions for residential energy storage, DC fast charging, and industrial applications such as forklifts and AGVs.”

The series will be showcased for the first time at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany from June 18 – 20 at Sensata’s booth #10-D40, along with the rest of Sensata’s portfolio of market-leading high-power contactors that can go up to 1500V and 1000A, smart disconnect devices, high power fuses, ISO 26262 certified battery management systems, and rapid response insulation monitoring devices.

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies