Sensata marks a milestone achievement in active suspension technology with valuable new partnership

Sensata Technologies, a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems, has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing pursuit of technological excellence. The Company has secured a strategic business win from a global automotive systems and components manufacturer – to develop a suspension pressure sensor tailored for an electric vehicles’ Active Suspension System (ASS).

In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), the integration of Active Suspension Systems marks a transformative leap in ride quality, comfort, and safety. These advanced systems, built on electrohydraulic frameworks, dynamically adapt to the ever-changing conditions of the road, ensuring a smoother, more controlled ride for passengers.

Unlike conventional suspensions, these systems respond swiftly to disruptions identified by the controller, significantly reducing body roll and pitch. This leads to enhanced handling, stability, and safety, especially in critical driving scenarios. The result is a premium driving experience, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Commenting on the recent opportunity Jing Chang, SVP, Asia, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions, at Sensata Technologies, said: “As the automotive industry embraces electrification, it’s crucial to not only revolutionize powertrains but also elevate the driving experience. Active Suspension Systems in EVs are pivotal in achieving this goal. Our team takes great pride in being a part of this venture towards delivering top-tier comfort and advancing safety features for the next generation of vehicles.”

Sensata’s Suspension Pressure Sensor is at the core of this advanced technology, providing precise monitoring and control of pressure levels within the Suspension System. By ensuring optimal pressure, the sensor enables the system to operate with peak efficiency, resulting in a new-generation riding experience defined by a higher level of comfort, stability, and safety. This integration showcases Sensata’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that set new standards in automotive performance.

This integration of Sensata’s pressure sensor within the Active Suspension Systems in EVs paves the way for a new era in automotive engineering, where the focus is not only on zero emissions but also on providing an unparalleled driving experience. As EV adoption continues to grow, this technology will play a central role in the future of electric mobility.

“This strategic business win reflects our unwavering commitment, dedication, and the spirit of collaboration that defines our company.” said Satish Borole, Country Manager & Director of Sales, India, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions, at Sensata Technologies. “The close collaboration with our client is instrumental in delivering a customized, best-in-class solution. This success opens up exciting opportunities for us to continue pushing boundaries and shaping the future of our industry.”

SOURCE: Sensata Technologies