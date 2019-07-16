SEAT will roll out a corporate carsharing service and presents its vision for urban mobility in Madrid

SEAT is going to begin offering corporate carsharing services through Respiro, as was announced at ‘Madrid on the move by SEAT’, an event in the capital where the company presented its urban mobility strategy for the first time and vehicles such as the new electric Mii, the SEAT Minimó concept vehicle and the SEAT eXS kickscooter powered by Segway. Following this debut today in Madrid, the carmaker is going to present its sustainable mobility solutions in several Spanish cities with the goal of becoming an ally for urban areas. This announcement is framed in its strategy of becoming a mobility services provider that goes beyond vehicle manufacturing and comes in response to one of the major trends in future mobility: the collaborative, shared, sustainable economy.





Respiro expands its services Cuatrecasas is going to be the first company to use Respiro’s corporate carsharing service, which will operate un Madrid and Barcelona. Other Spanish companies are also studying the possibility, including Cepsa. Cuatrecases employees will have the free use of SEAT and Respiro vehicles to make urban commutes during work hours with other colleagues at no cost. All the vehicles will be powered with compressed natural gas (CNG) in order to minimise their environmental impact. Arantxa Alonso, executive director of XMOBA, the SEAT subsidiary which owns Repsiro, confirmed that “Respiro has over 12,000 users, proving that the demand is there, mainly in large cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Our entry into corporate carsharing is a step forward in order to meet the needs of the public and provide them with cars by the minute, hour or day, in the centre of the city, at the dealership and now also at work.”





Committeed to last-mile mobility Since April 2019, SEAT and kicksharing start-up UFO have a partnership agreement whereby they are operating in Madrid, a city with now more than 13,000 users, as well as Málaga, where operations began in June and the number of users currently stands at 4,000. SEAT and UFO expect to expand the service to other cities nationally and internationally as it evolves, in cooperation with public administrations. Since its launch, the SEAT eXS has enjoyed steady growth and sales have exceeded 8,000 units since it first went on sale in December 2018. “Last-mile mobility is a fast-growing trend and the eXS is the first SEAT product designed specifically to enhance urban mobility. The collaboration with UFO enables us to understand and identify, and above all learn about new consumption patterns”, said SEAT Product Marketing director Lucas Casasnovas. Boosting micromobility SEAT is spearheading the Volkswagen Group’s micromobility strategy by creating ideas and products specifically designed for short trips in urban areas. The SEAT Minimó was created for this purpose, a concept vehicle that is being developed to enhance urban mobility by combining the comfort and safety of a car with the agility of a motorcycle.



