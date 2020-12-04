SEAT strengthens its presence in the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the EIT – Urban Mobility to boost urban mobility

The Director of Strategy and Institutional Relations, Josep Maria Recasens, assumes the representation of SEAT in the governing bodies of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber structures its position as a consultative body in the long-term strategic reflection of all the productive sectors of the economy, in which mobility is becoming increasingly important. Recasens has assumed new functions as the Head of Institutional Relations since November, a new position that will enable him to further promote relations and synergies with the Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, SEAT MÓ Director, Lucas Casasnovas, has been appointed Chairman of the Mobility Committee of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce. Casasnovas leads SEAT’s new business unit which promotes the urban mobility strategy focused on micromobility products and services. His new challenge is to chair this Mobility Committee with the aim of fostering initiatives to promote sustainable urban mobility, as well as to be a point of reference for dialogue and reflection with all the parties involved by encouraging public-private cooperation.

Dual appointment

Casasnovas was also appointed at this morning’s General Assembly as a member of the EIT – Urban Mobility Supervisory Board. He will be one of the people responsible for developing the Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC) on Urban Mobility, the initiative in charge of promoting innovations in urban mobility within the European Union. The goal is to stimulate competitiveness in Europe, implement improved mobility and promote the appeal of cities by connecting communities and fostering business innovation in public spaces.

This Community of Innovation and Knowledge began at the end of 2018 and will last between 7 and 15 years and involve a financial investment of up to 1.6 billion euros: 400 million provided by the European Union and up to 1.2 billion by the partners. The headquarters are located in Barcelona and it has four subsidiaries in Copenhagen (Denmark), Prague (Czech Republic), Munich (Germany) and Helmond (The Netherlands). Furthermore, the choice of Barcelona also means that new investment is attracted.

SEAT’s commitment to urban mobility

Cities have long been adapting to the growing demand for mobility alternatives in large urban centres. The establishment of low-emission zones in some cities, the inconveniences caused by traffic congestion or the lack of parking spaces are just some of the challenges faced by the administrations, the public and companies in the sector alike, at a time when different mobility options coexist.

In this context, SEAT launched SEAT MÓ in 2019, the strategic business unit focused on urban mobility, which currently has a broad portfolio of products and services.

SOURCE: SEAT