SEAT kicks off its e-mobility offensive in Geneva

SEAT is kicking off its e-mobility offensive at Geneva Motor Show. In the framework of one of the main meeting points for the automotive industry, the brand is presenting its vision of electric technology applied to such diverse vehicles as an urban two-seater or a high-performance CUV (Cross Utility Vehicle), two complementary alternatives for today’s mobility needs.

The company is presenting two concept cars for the first time globally in Geneva: the el-Born, its first 100% electric vehicle based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, and the CUPRA Formentor, a high-performance plug-in hybrid CUV with CUPRA DNA which is the first vehicle developed specifically for this brand. The SEAT Minimó is also making its first appearance at the motor show; it is a forward-looking city ally that is going to revolutionise urban micromobility. They all underscore the company’s commitment to developing more sustainable mobility.

SEAT has equipped all three concepts with hyperconnectivity technology, featuring breakthroughs such as voice-controlled infotainment systems, which the company has developed in recent years and which have made SEAT a front runner in this aspect. Electrification, connectivity and micromobility, together with record sales and financial results, are the main assets that shape SEAT as a futureproof company.

At the press conference to present the brand’s latest innovations in Geneva, SEAT President Luca de Meo stated that “after three consecutive years of growth and posting a historic record in 2018, we come to Geneva with three powerful news and essentially the message that this company has never been as competitive as it is today, and it will continue to be strong tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.”

SEAT has broken financial and sales records over the past years, boosting the expansion of the brand and establishing it as one of the fastest growing carmakers in Europe. After closing 2018 with its highest sales figures ever (517,600 cars; +10.5%), it went on to maintain double digit growth in the first two months of 2019 (88,900; +12.8%).

SOURCE: SEAT