SEAT improves Arona’s comfort and convenience with new 1.5 TSI engine with DSG

The SEAT Arona is a small SUV designed for those looking for a vehicle that brings together excitement, distinction and functionality. Since its introduction in 2017, the SEAT Arona has become one of the key pillars of the brand’s line-up. And as the market shifts towards more automatic transmissions, SEAT is making sure the small SUV continues to offer the right mix of technologies to maintain its position in the segment.

To meet the evolving customer demand, SEAT has started production of the SEAT Arona with a 1.5 litre TSI unit exclusively linked to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. The new combination produces 150PS (110kW) of power and 250Nm of torque, making it a more convenient vehicle to drive.

Customers are looking for greater levels of comfort, and that’s something the DSG technology can deliver with smoother, faster shifting, providing a more dynamic experience behind the steering wheel.

The mix of engine and transmission provides not only a vehicle more in tune with what is needed in the market, but also balances it with the necessity to be efficient. The SEAT Arona 1.5 TSI 150PS DSG uses between 6.0 and 6.7 litres/100km based on the official WLTP test cycle. CO 2 emissions are 137-152 g/km.

The SEAT Arona is the brand’s small SUV, and is designed, developed and produced in Barcelona, at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

Technical data

Engine 1.5 TSI 150 PS Cylinder/Valves 4-cyl – 16v Displacement 1,498cc Bore and stroke 74.5 x 85.9 Compression ratio 10.5 Max. Torque 250Nm Transmission Seven-speed DSG Maximum speed 210km/h CO 2 Emissions WLTP: 137-152 g/km Fuel consumption WLTP: 6.0-6.7 litres/100km

SOURCE: SEAT