Seat CODE, rewriting mobility with zeros and ones

SEAT S.A.’s transformation towards electrification goes hand in hand with a digital transition that can be measured in binary code

The biggest transformation in the history of SEAT S.A. can be measured in several different ways – in surface area, such as the 64,000 m2 of floorspace that the new battery systems assembly plant in Martorell will occupy; in time, such as the more than 500,000 hours of training for the company’s transition; or also in zeros and ones, as digital transformation plays a key role on the road to electrification. That’s why today we’re cracking the code of the company’s digital innovation hub – SEAT CODE.

A disruptive ecosystem. In Barcelona’s benchmark 22@ tech district, the SEAT CODE offices welcome us so we can discover a modern, diverse environment with a clear international focus. Among its more than 270 top-notch digital experts, there are a total of 14 nationalities. Created in 2019, the digital hub has grown exponentially to establish itself as a leading-edge digital mobility service provider. “Our mission is to challenge the rules of the automotive industry and mobility by fostering internal talent, driving creativity and nurturing the spirit of innovation” says SEAT CODE CEO Isaac Partal.

Between lines of code. SEAT CODE works together with SEAT and CUPRA to identify digital needs and develop solutions that are effective and innovative to add value to strategic products. For example, through its team of more than 40 Data Scientists and Data Engineers, SEAT CODE works on cross-leveraging data from sources as diverse as connected cars, industrial production or commercial systems. “We’re definitely delivering on our main goal of accelerating the future of SEAT S.A., and making it a global company driven by digital innovation and data excellence” explains Isaac.

Beyond binary success. Besides projects for SEAT and CUPRA, one thing that characterises the hub is its parallel development of a wide range of its own products and services that boost digital business, both within and outside the Volkswagen Group, aiming to offer SaaS (Software as a Service) linked to the world of mobility: “SEAT CODE designs, offers and operates digital experiences aimed at customers, with a diverse and multidisciplinary team, spanning the fields of mobility, engagement, data analytics, sales and after-sales optimisation” Isaac points out.

SOURCE: Seat