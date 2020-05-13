SEAT announces new finance offers across entire range

SEAT has announced a number of new finance offers across its entire range of vehicles, making it easier to get behind the wheel of the latest new model.

When a customer finances a brand new model on Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) via SEAT Financial Services, SEAT will pay between £1,000 and £3,000 deposit contribution, as well as an immediate three month payment break, at 5.9 per cent APR Representative Finance*.

In addition to this, customers can benefit from two services included for £149^ and an additional £500 if the order is placed before the 30th June**.

There is also a number of Personal Contract Hire (PCH) deals available across the range.

Customers interested getting behind the wheel of the latest model can visit https://www.seat.co.uk/offers/new-cars/new-car-offers.html for more information and to request their nearest retailer get in touch to discuss their enquiry further.

Ibiza

Representative example* for the SEAT Ibiza SE Technology 1.0 TSI 95PS model, based on a 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement (Retail cash price includes £500 saving**) Duration 48 months Mileage 10,000 Retail cash price (inclusive of metallic paint) £16,930.00 First 3 months of £0 followed by 44 monthly payments of £280.98 SEAT deposit contribution £1,750.00 Customer deposit £0.00 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £1,750.00 Optional final payment £5,271.30 Option to purchase fee (Payable at the end of your agreement) £10.00 Total amount payable £20,237.36 Total amount of credit £15,180.00 Representative APR 5.9% Rate of interest 5.84% fixed p.a Excess mileage (excludes VAT at the current rate) 3.6p per mile



Leon

Representative example for the New SEAT Leon SE 1.5 TSI EVO 130PS model, based on a 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement (Retail cash price includes £500 saving**) Duration 48 months Mileage 10,000 Retail cash price (inclusive of metallic paint) £20,925.00 First 3 months of £0 followed by 44 monthly payments of £337.01 SEAT deposit contribution £1,000.00 Customer deposit £0.00 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £1,000.00 Optional final payment £7,351.20 Option to purchase fee £10.00 (Payable at the end of your agreement) £24,200.67 Total amount payable £19,925.00 Total amount of credit 4.03% APR Representative APR 4% fixed p.a Rate of interest 8.3p per mile



Arona

Representative example* for the SEAT Arona FR 1.0 TSI 115PS model, based on a 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement (Retail cash price includes £500 saving) Duration 4 years / 48 months Optional Extras £0.00 Retail cash price (inclusive of metallic paint) £21,130 First 3 months of £0 followed by 44 monthly payments of £328.22 SEAT deposit contribution £1,500.00 Customer deposit £0.00 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £1,500.00 Optional final payment £8,472.60 Option to purchase fee (Payable at the end of your agreement) £10.00 Total amount payable £25,414.11 Total amount of credit £19,630.00 Representative APR 5.8% APR Rate of interest 5.74% fixed p.a Excess mileage (excludes VAT at the current rate) 3.6p per mile



Ateca

Representative example for the SEAT Ateca SE Technology 1.5 TSI EVO 150PS model, based on a 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement (Retail cash price includes £500 saving**). Duration 48 months Mileage 10,000 Retail cash price (inclusive of metallic paint) £26,375.00 First 3 months of £0 followed by 44 monthly payments of £413.84 SEAT deposit contribution £3,000.00 Customer deposit £0.00 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £3,000.00 Optional final payment £8,899.20 Option to purchase fee (Payable at the end of your agreement) £10.00 Total amount payable £31,359.68 Total amount of credit £23,375.00 Representative APR 5.7% APR Rate of interest 5.65% fixed p.a Excess mileage (excludes VAT at the current rate) 6p per mile

Tarraco

Representative example for the SEAT Tarraco SE Technology 1.5 TSI Evo 150PS model, based on a 48 month, 10,000 mile per annum agreement (Retail cash price includes £500 saving**). Duration 48 months Mileage 10,000 Retail cash price (inclusive of metallic paint) £29,685.00 First 3 months of £0 followed by 44 monthly payments of £461.03 SEAT deposit contribution £2,500.00 Customer deposit £0.00 Total deposit (including deposit contribution) £2,500.00 Optional final payment £11,340.00 Option to purchase fee (Payable at the end of your agreement) £10.00 Total amount payable £35,518.41 Total amount of credit £27,185.00 Representative APR 5.65% Rate of interest 5.7% fixed p.a Excess mileage (excludes VAT at the current rate) 6p per mile



ENDS

Notes to editor:

* At the end of the agreement there are three options: i) pay the optional final payment and own the vehicle; ii) return the vehicle: subject to excess mileage and fair wear and tear, charges may apply; or iii) replace: part exchange the vehicle.

With Solutions Personal Contract Plan. 18s+. Subject to status & availability. T&Cs apply. Offer available when ordered by 30 June 2020 and delivered by 30 December 2020 from participating SEAT Retailers. Indemnities may be required. Not available in conjunction with any other finance offer and may be withdrawn at any time. Accurate at 05/2020. Freepost SEAT Financial Services.

** UK residents age 18+. Participants must place an order 12 May 2020 – 30 June 2020 with a participating Retailer. Retail sales only. Excludes Mii electric & 0% APR Tarraco offers. May be redeemed against the on the road price of a new SEAT vehicle. Participating UK Retailers only. Contact your Retailer for further details, including details of if and how the offer may be combined with other offers. This offer may be varied or withdrawn at any time.

^ Covers first two consecutive services limited to 1 x Oil and 1 x Oil and Inspection Service.

SOURCE: SEAT