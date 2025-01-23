Schneider Electric and Liminal partner to enable high-quality, scalable EV battery production while minimizing waste

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a partnership with Liminal Insights, a leader in battery manufacturing intelligence, to tackle critical challenges across the battery manufacturing industry, supporting the growing demand for EV batteries

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a partnership with Liminal Insights, a leader in battery manufacturing intelligence, to tackle critical challenges across the battery manufacturing industry, supporting the growing demand for EV batteries.

Governments across the globe continue to put targets and legislation in place to phase out the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. With global EV sales set to reach 40% in 2030, battery demand will jump tenfold in ten years. At the same time, EV battery manufacturers are struggling to scale their operations quickly while reducing waste. Currently, in mature battery factories, scrap rates range between 6% and 15% due to quality inadequacies being identified too late in the production process – scrap rates are significantly higher for new factories and new manufacturers.

To address these challenges, Schneider Electric has strengthened its partnership with Liminal to develop a joint offering that integrates Liminal’s ultrasound-based metrology and analytics solutions with Schneider Electric’s automation and industrial intelligence ecosystem to deliver real-time inline quality inspection. The new integrated inspection solution – which is compatible with all battery cell types, including NMC, LFP, NCMA, Li-metal, solid state, and Na-Ion chemistries – offers battery manufacturers automated capabilities that enable identification of production deviations and real-time root cause analysis at the cell level.

With enhanced ultrasound inspection and analytics, battery manufacturers can quickly identify and address production quality challenges before they escalate to product recalls, which cost the industry over $3 billion between 2020 and 2023. Initial tests for Liminal’s EchoStat inspection solutions suggest that a 1% reduction in scrap could save manufacturers an average of $10 million annually for a 10 GWh production block. Meanwhile, an eight-hour reduction in the cell-finishing process, enabled by enhanced operational efficiencies, could save up to $3 million annually for a 10 GWh production block.

Key features of Liminal’s EchoStat ultrasound inspection solution include:

Leveraging Schneider Electric’s robust industrial automation alongside AVEVA’s software connectivity, this partnership enables the seamless integration of Liminal’s inspection systems within the broader manufacturing value chain, enhancing productivity and reducing quality costs. Improved Operational Safety – Unlike traditional X-ray solutions, ultrasound inspection is radiation-free, eliminating the need for shielding, permits and specialized safety zones. This will simplify compliance while fostering a safer, more sustainable workplace.

The broad compatibility of the EchoStat solution enables manufacturers to standardize their inspection strategies and processes across different cell types. This flexibility enables manufacturers to easily adapt to new cell technologies as production needs evolve. The ability to inspect multiple cell types with a single solution also allows manufacturers to apply historical insights to future battery products. Enhanced Efficiency and Performance – Liminal’s EchoStat ultrasound inspection systems are readily integrated in-line, require minimal floor space, and consume significantly less power than traditional CT and electrical quality test systems. Additionally, the latest innovation from Schneider Electric and Liminal provides real-time results. This enables faster decision making to increase cell production throughput and overall productivity, reducing operational costs and supporting sustainability goals.

“As battery manufacturers look to scale their operations, innovative technologies will be crucial to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costly battery scrap,” said Francois Verkindt Head of EV Battery Business, Mobility Segment at Schneider Electric. “Our ambition is to empower EV battery manufacturers to capitalize on the market opportunity but with the assurance of improved production quality, reliability and safety. We are delighted to bring further value to customers with this latest partnership with Liminal, following our successful collaboration with IN-CORE Systèmes to enhance efficiency and data connectivity in battery production.” “Liminal’s mission is to catalyze the transition to electric vehicles and clean energy, both of which require greater supply of lower-cost, higher quality battery cells. Our partnership with Schneider Electric represents major progress for Liminal towards achieving this goal,” said Andrew Hsieh, Co-Founder of Liminal Insights. “By integrating EchoStat quality inspection data and analytics solutions with Schneider Electric and AVEVA’s factory intelligence ecosystem, we are able to deliver deeper insights and greater digital connectivity. This enables battery manufacturers to rapidly improve their quality, productivity, and efficiency.”

