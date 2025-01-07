Schaeffler unveils new era of motion technology at CES 2025

Merger with Vitesco Technologies expands expertise, product portfolio and footprint

Schaeffler, a leading Motion Technology Company, will showcase its expanded motion product portfolio and expertise during CES 2025. The company’s technology exhibit will be in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (Booth 4140), from January 7-10, 2025.

“This year’s CES exhibit is a significant milestone for Schaeffler as we show our expanded portfolio of products and how we are in a unique position to not only enable but accelerate the pace of change in our evolving industries,” said Marc McGrath, Regional CEO Americas. “From humanoid robots to automotive and industrial innovations, if it needs to move in any fashion, we are showing how Schaeffler is leading the way to bring motion to life.”

The merger with Vitesco Technologies, completed on October 1, 2024, expands Schaeffler’s presence globally, adding new manufacturing plants and boosting the company’s research and development capabilities. Schaeffler’s solutions now cover the entire spectrum of motion, from power transmission to energy generation and sustainability, allowing for a seamless integration of technologies. Especially in the field of electromobility Schaeffler can now offer a comprehensive product range and can therefore support our customers in the growing e-mobility market in the best possible way.

Schaeffler highlights its commitment to innovation in motion technologies by showcasing the Humanoid Technology Exhibit, which offers interactive insights into the company’s key role in advancing robotics that simulate human movement. Schaeffler’s production technology capabilities, powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence and a core strength in vertical integration, drive greater automation and efficiency across operations, exemplified by the mobile cobot EMMA, which enhances flexibility and precision in dynamic production environments. The display also emphasizes advancements in battery technology, particularly in all-solid-state batteries. Complementing this is the Dynamic Performance Vehicle, which features a comprehensive range of innovative solutions for chassis systems and electrified powertrains, including the latest developments from Vitesco Technologies. This interactive exhibit highlights the full spectrum of components, from light passenger vehicles to heavy-duty applications. Additionally, the Motion Hub illustrates how Schaeffler’s eight motion technology product families integrate seamlessly to foster cross-industry innovation, demonstrating how the design of a single component can impact the functionality of other systems.

SOURCE: Schaeffler