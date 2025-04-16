Schaeffler presents expanded electrification and intelligent solutions at Auto Shanghai 2025

The global trends toward electrification and intelligence are transforming the entire automotive industry and reshaping the landscape of future mobility

The global trends toward electrification and intelligence are transforming the entire automotive industry and reshaping the landscape of future mobility. At the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2025 to be held from April 23 to May 2, the Motion Technology Company Schaeffler will present its latest products and solutions and demonstrate how it is embracing the industry change to make mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. It is also the first time that Schaeffler is participating at Auto Shanghai after the merger with Vitesco Technologies. At a 500-square-meter booth (Hall 2.2, Booth 2BD005), the company will showcase its expanded and highly complementary product portfolios and expertise with a focus on electrification and intelligent applications based on Schaeffler core product and manufacturing technologies.

“At Auto Shanghai, we’re excited to show our customers how the merger of Schaeffler and Vitesco Technologies has made us truly stronger together and how this enhances our strengths and creates added value for our partners,” says Matthias Zink, CEO Powertrain & Chassis at Schaeffler AG. “With our solutions for all powertrain technologies and intelligent chassis applications through to the vehicle body, we are now in a strong position to embrace innovation, empower the future and become the leading Motion Technology Company.”

Expanded offerings for all types of electrified powertrains

For many years, electrification solutions have been one of the key and strategic business field at Schaeffler. By integrating Vitesco Technologies’ know-how in electronics and software, Schaeffler is further enhancing its expertise in electric mobility. This will not only result in an expanded range of product offerings for its customers but also help to create more cost-competitive solutions through synergies. “Electrification has become the technology of future mobility and an irreversible trend in the global automotive industry. Especially in China, where the penetration rate of new energy vehicles has exceeded 40 percent, continuing to lead the global electrification transition,” explains Thomas Stierle, CEO E-Mobility at Schaeffler AG. “Our modular and scalable solutions can be tailored to meet diversified and growing customer demands.”

The innovations on show will include an expanded range of offerings from controllers, 800V silicon carbide power modules, integrated thermal management systems, battery management systems to electric motors and highly integrated electric drives. The diverse product range can meet customer’s needs for all types of electrified powertrains ranging from 48V mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids through to pure battery drives as well as fuel cell drives. One highlight on display is the PCB embedded power module. As a novel packaging technology, PCB embedded packaging has great market potentials in high-voltage inverter applications. Compared to traditional packaging, the newly developed PCB embedded power module from Schaeffler allows for a lower parasitic inductance, which significantly reduces the inverter’s switching losses and increases inverter efficiency by up to 99 percent, thus improving the vehicle’s overall performance and efficiency, while reducing cost of the power module. Schaeffler will also display a new co-axial gearbox with an integrated bevel gear differential which ensures weight savings, reduced installation space, and a maximum efficiency of up to 98.7 percent. The dedicated hybrid engine exhibit on display will feature a range of innovative products, including a spoke damper and an electric cam phasing unit.

Intelligent solutions extended from chassis to vehicle body

The vehicle’s chassis is a crucial system that supports and integrates the technologies required for autonomous driving, such as steer-by-wire. With its expertise in chassis mechatronics and drive-by-wire technology, Schaeffler is playing a significant role in driving the industry change necessary to achieve highly automated driving. The integration of Vitesco Technologies has further expanded Schaeffler’s sensor and actuator expertise. As a result, the company’s components and systems are now going beyond intelligent chassis applications to include solutions for the vehicle body. This will also help to achieve a higher degree of vertical integration to create added value for its customers.

The chassis solutions on display will include an expanded range of by-wire products and technologies, such as the mechatronic rear-wheel steering system (RWS), electrohydraulic steering system (e2HPS), and a 2-in-1 electro-mechanical braking actuator for braking-by-wire applications. Visitors will be able to experience the company’s latest steer-by-wire technologies on a chassis demonstrator at the booth, which includes a handwheel actuator with force feedback. Schaeffler will also showcase a variable damping system (VDS) and a fully active damping system (MDA). The VDS is developed based on Schaeffler’s expertise in solenoid valves and mechanical hydraulic systems. The mechatronic solution offers an adaptive damping system, which minimizes vibrations from the road and the vehicle’s pitch and roll movements. The MDA provides active force for the damper and thus enables even better vehicle dynamics and ride comfort. Production of the variable damping system will start at Schaeffler’s Xiangtan plant this year. Schaeffler will also show its newly added solutions for the vehicle body, including key components for comfort systems for intuitive vehicle access, such as door handle sensors and UWB sensors, as well the Advanced Sensor Cleaning System (ASCS) used to clean the cameras and sensors in autonomous vehicles.

Schaeffler remains strongly committed to China’s market and customers

2025 marks Schaeffler’s 30th anniversary in China. For the past three decades, Schaeffler has been strongly committed to the Chinese market according to the principle of “In the region, for the region”. Schaeffler now has 6 R&D centers, 17 production facilities, and a nation-wide sales network in China. The company is meeting its customers’ demands with innovative technologies, premium quality, and cost advantages through its deeply localized R&D expertise and manufacturing capabilities. “Over the past 30 years, Schaeffler has developed positively in China, not only benefiting from the thriving market, but also from the long-term trust and support of its customers,” says Dr. Yilin Zhang, Regional CEO Greater China at Schaeffler AG. “Looking ahead, we will continue our strong commitment to the Chinese market and customers, and through our expanding product portfolio and expertise, we are looking forward to jointly starting a new chapter of development with our customers in China.”

SOURCE: Schaeffler