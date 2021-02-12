Scania liquefied gas truck with hybrid temperature control system cuts emissions

Finnish haulier Transport Harri Mikkola’s new truck and trailer combination features the latest technology to minimise carbon emissions while ensuring reliable food deliveries.

In addition to switching to a liquefied biogas powered Scania G 410. Transport Harri Mikkola has installed a hybrid temperature control system in the tractor unit. Traditionally, these systems have been powered by diesel and because it is a hybrid, that is still possible when the engine cannot idle, such as in terminals.

“This is Finland’s first hybrid temperature control system in a tractor. While the engine is running, the system is powered by a generator installed in the engine, which means that it runs on electricity,” says Teemu Mikkola, Transport Director at the company.

The 25-metre truck and trailer combination has been operating for food retailer Lidl since September 2020. “We aim to have at least 20 percent of our transports operate on low-carbon fuels by 2025. Biogas is a good option at the moment and we intend to add more gas-powered vehicles in the coming years,” says Lidl Suomi’s Project Manager Aki Vanhanen.

“The truck is quiet and driver friendly, and fuel costs are lower”

Transport Harri Mikkola’s experience after the first months is good. “The truck is quiet and driver friendly, and fuel costs are lower than with a conventional diesel combination,” says Teemu Mikkola. “Fuel consumption for the temperature control system has also decreased. It previously required about two litres an hour, but now we’ve reduced that by at least one litre.”

The same delivery route that earlier was carried out with a 500 hp diesel truck is now operated with the gas-powered Scania G 410 with total weight ranging from 40 to 60 tonnes. “That is sufficient and shows that you should select the right power rating for the transport assignment.”

Transport Harri Mikkola monitors operations through the Scania Fleet Management system. “We drive 400 km in one day, so the truck is refuelled every other day. Usually there is still 20 percent left in the tank. We were a little worried about refuelling beforehand, but it has gone smoothly.”

The company, which specialises in food transport, upholds a high load factor through compartment partitions. Their trucks can carry up to four food groups, requiring different temperatures, on the same trip. The delivery can therefore at the same time include both frozen goods, and fruit and vegetables at +14 degrees.

SOURCE: Scania