Scania joins forces with other transport giants to make Scandinavia’s largest port fossil-​free

To speed up the transition to fossil-free fuels in the transport sector, Scania joins forces with Volvo Group, Stena Line, and the Port of Gothenburg. The collaboration will ensure a reduction in carbon emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 linked to the largest port in Scandinavia.

Trade and freight transport are vital to expand public welfare and ensure function and development of society. The transport sector is also a complex system, where different modes of transport and organisations collectively face big climate challenges.

“No single organisation or individual hold the key to the challenges ahead. Collaboration is crucial and we are pleased to bring on board two of the world’s largest truck manufacturers and the world’s largest ferry company. With our collective expertise, breadth, and market presence we can make a real difference,” says Elvir Dzanic, Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive.

Tranzero Initia­tive

Named the “Tranzero Initiative”, this venture focuses on the one million truck transports and the 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions generated from road transports to and from the Port of Gothenburg annually. The Initiative also includes electrification of sea transport.

The companies involved will introduce a series of interlinked measures to accelerate the switch to fossil-free fuels. This has already commenced with a needs analysis and mapping of freight flows.

Gothenburg Port Authority will produce the necessary infrastructure and access to fossil-free fuels for heavy vehicles. Scania and Volvo will put commercial offerings in place for their heavy truck customers, ensuring that land transport becomes fossil free in accordance with the goals laid down by the port. Stena Line will also have a key role by ensuring new fossil-free vessels are brought into service on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route by 2030.

Welcomed by the govern­ment

The Tranzero Initiative is welcomed by the Swedish government and is in line with the ambition for Sweden to become the world’s first fossil-free country.

“We have had a long-standing exchange of views and ideas with the government regarding our challenges, and our goals are the same. The transport sector needs to move away from its reliance on fossil fuels and with the Tranzero Initiative we are taking a monumental step forward,” Dzanic concludes.

