Scania introduces a range of high-tech gearboxes

Scania is introducing a new range of gearboxes that eventually will replace all current automated Scania Opticruise solutions. The first member of the new range – G33CM – is linked to the updated V8s and Scania’s high-out¬put 13 litre engines with 500 and 540 hp. Scania has invested more than 400 million euros in the new range to reinforce its premium position. With its benchmark capa-bilities, the new range of automated gearboxes ensures that Scania’s success-ful, low-rev and fuel-efficient powertrains main¬tain their lead this decade.

“This introduction adds yet another vital Scania component to remaining highly com-petitive in ICE-based powertrains all the way up to 2030,” says Alexander Vlaskamp, Executive Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing. “The new gearbox range is a prime example of Scania’s technological excellence, bringing increased fuel and transport efficiency to our customers in a sustainable way”.

Scania has a long and proud tradition in offering automated manual gearboxes under the Scania Opticruise name, which were first introduced in the early 1990s. But why invest in deve¬loping a new gearbox range when Scania already has what is widely considered be one of the best solutions in the market?

“It is absolutely necessary”, states Vlaskamp. “Our new gearboxes offer the improve-ments that are needed for more efficient and sustainable road transport in the coming decade. A core feature is the wider spread, making them better suited to meet our low-rev engines with extended economy-gearing and reduced fuel consumption”.

Start of sales for the first version of the new gearboxes is set for October. They can be coupled with three of Scania’s four Euro 6 V8s and two inline six engines. The

first customer trucks with a G33CM-based Scania Opticruise solution will be produced in the first quarter 2021.

SOURCE: Scania