Scania delivers the first gas-powered trucks in Brazil

Scania has just delivered the first four gas-powered trucks from its production plant in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The Brazilian transport companies RN Express and Jomed LOG have each taken delivery of two Scania R 410 compressed gas trucks.

The customers themselves characterise the delivery as a historic moment in the transport history of the world’s fifth largest country and one of the world’s largest economies.

Long-standing collaboration with L’Oréal

“Regardless of the pandemic situation at present, we’ve has been investing more and more in sustainability,” says Commercial Director Eduardo Garrido, Jomed. “We’re going through uncertain economic times and this will be a learning experience for all of us. But we also must be a bit bold and challenge ourselves with something so important that it can impact sustainability in society.”

Jomed has a long-standing collaboration with L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company, and will deploy the new gas trucks for their deliveries. L’Oréal’s sustainability programme addresses the entire value chain – from product design to distribution. “L’Oréal is a strategic customer and with its clear emphasis on sustainability has encouraged us to take this pioneering step.”

“We intend to expand with five to ten additional gas trucks”

RN Express also has deliveries for L’Oréal and equally received support and encouragement to start operating gas trucks. Another customer that both have in common is Nespresso, which is committed to ensuring sustainability across all operations, from coffee sourcing to capsule recycling.

“Both L’Oréal and Nespresso have supported us and with these Scania vehicles, we can start moving forward towards greater sustainability,” says Commercial Director Rodrigo Navarro, RN Express. “The first two gas trucks will handle deliveries for L’Oréal with a third gas truck for Nespresso in a few months’ time. We then intend to expand with five to ten additional gas trucks already this year.”

SOURCE: Scania