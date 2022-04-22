SBTi validates MAN’s ambitious climate targets

Just in time for Earth Day

MAN Truck & Bus aims to become greenhouse gas neutral in balance sheet terms by 2050 at the latest – the commercial vehicle manufacturer has committed to this in 2021 as part of the climate protection initiative Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The first step is to save 70 percent of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the company’s global sites by 2030 compared to 2019. In contrast, the GHG fleet emissions per vehicle kilometer of trucks, buses, and vans sold by MAN are to be reduced by 28 percent by 2030 compared with the base year 2019. The commercial vehicle manufacturer has now set itself these targets in order to take account of the Paris Climate Agreement and make a contribution to limiting climate change.

SBTi’s validation of the targets has been completed in time for “Earth Day 2022” on April 22. “We are pursuing clear goals to address climate change. Sustainability is a central pillar of our strategy – decarbonization of the entire value chain plays a key role in this. Our product portfolio, which currently accounts for around 98 percent of our GHG emissions, is where the greatest leverage lies. We are therefore driving forward the electrification of our fleet in particular on a massive scale. Already today, demand for e-buses or electrified solutions in urban delivery traffic is picking up significantly. We will start producing heavy e-trucks at the beginning of 2024,” says MAN CEO Alexander Vlaskamp.

MAN joined the SBTi to take responsibility and contribute to limiting climate change. By joining, MAN has committed to defining binding, science-based targets for reducing climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions and implementing them consistently – both in the short term by 2030, and in the long term in line with its goal of greenhouse gas neutrality (net zero). The commercial vehicle manufacturer will continuously publish its progress in achieving its climate targets as part of its sustainability reporting.

SBTi is a partnership between the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative supports companies in setting targets that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, which was adopted by the United Nations in 2015. According to this agreement, global warming should be limited to 1.5°C if possible, but at least well below 2°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus