SAP joins Gireve to boost its e-mobility strategy

SAP is taking a bold step forward in the pursuit of sustainable, emissions-free mobility by extending their partnership with Gireve. The company connected its standard e-mobility solution to the roaming platform, opening to new networks and partnerships.

This partnership builds on a first successful collaboration in 2019, where SAP France connected its research E-mobility solution to Gireve’s platform to enhance the visibility of its French charging network. The company chose the OCPI protocol for its supervision app, ensuring interoperable services with maximized visibility of charging points. SAP E-mobility module can be operated in conjunction with other SAP solutions e.g. SAP Concur to enable various charging scenarios. With this expanded partnership, SAP reinforces its collaboration with Gireve by adopting the updated OCPI 2.2.1 protocol to enhance their features and grant their customers access to +536,000 charging points.

Seamless EV Charging Management

SAP’s cutting-edge E-Mobility module is a comprehensive, secure and scalable enterprise solution designed to empower Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and e-Mobility Service Providers (eMSPs) with seamless management of electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. As a global leader in back-office solutions, SAP delivers a robust, all-in-one open e-mobility platform that simplifies charge point device management, streamlines charging sessions, and offers end-to-end pricing, billing, and invoicing services.

By integrating with Gireve, SAP is expanding its reach, enabling greater coverage of public charging infrastructure for CPOs and eMSPs.

Roaming Access in SAP

Once registration and configuration in SAP E-Mobility are complete, Gireve communicates available charging locations to EV drivers. If a driver presents a badge unknown to SAP E-Mobility at a charging station, an authorization request is sent to Gireve before the charging session begins. This process is streamlined, provided that the company has a contract with Gireve and is registered with the roaming authority for their region.

“SAP E-Mobility offers a secure, scalable, and open platform to build mobility operations. With the extension of our trusted partnership with Gireve, we’re adding key features to our latest E-Mobility platform. Our partnership will ensure a smooth handling of any charging scenario for our corporate clients and e-mobility partners.” explains Ulrich Scholl, VP and Chief Product Manager for SAP E-Mobility.

“Building on our longstanding, trusted partnership, SAP has successfully supported a wide network of CPOs across Europe. Together, we’re now exploring the next frontier in e-mobility, tackling emerging challenges like Plug & Charge, Advanced Clearing Services, and Smart Charging solutions, to stay at the forefront of industry innovation!” said Thibault Lemierre, Senior Business Development Manager BeLux at Gireve

SOURCE: Gireve