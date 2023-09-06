Salon Privé celebrates Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary in the UK

New Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid takes centre stage with 60 Lamborghini V12 models joining to mark the anniversary year

Lamborghini welcomed VIP guests and visitors to Salon Privé, Blenheim Palace, from 30 August for four days as the Italian super sports marque continues celebrations of its 60th anniversary year. Highlight of the Lamborghini stand was the new Revuelto[1], the first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) V12 hybrid super sports car, alongside the recently launched V10 Huracán Sterrato[2] that goes ‘beyond the asphalt’ and took part in a tour past guests.

Alongside its new car display and Selezione pre-owned models were five classic Lamborghinis in a special concours class celebrating the super sports car company’s anniversary: a silver 1974 Urraco P250 S; a 1987 Countach 5000 QV; a rare 1969 Islero S; a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S and the class-winning 1992 Diablo.

On Supercar Saturday Salon Privé welcomed more than 60 V12 Lamborghini models driven there for the day by clients and club members, displayed on the south lawn at the heart of Salon Privé. The arrivals included cars spanning six decades, from a 400 GT to Miura, a number of Countach, Diablo and Murciélago models, Aventador SVJs and an Ultimae. Two cars from the spectacular line-up were selected by Lamborghini and the club secretary to win the Manufacturer and Club Secretary Salon Prive Club Trophy awards presented by Lockton. The rare, red 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, one of four right-hand drives produced, took the manufacturer’s cup and a black Murciélago SV caught the secretary’s eye for the club award.

The Lamborghini Revuelto was unveiled in March and already has orders covering more than two years’ production. Continuing the company’s V12 heritage into a new, electrified future with the first series production hybrid model, the Revuelto redefines super sports performance and driving dynamics through a new design and powertrain, new maximum-efficiency aerodynamics and a new carbon frame concept. Its 1015 CV is delivered from an entirely new twelve-cylinder combustion engine, alongside three electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery pack supporting a fully-electric drive mode, and a new double-clutch gearbox.

Pending the market debut of the Revuelto, Automobili Lamborghini once again posted record results in terms of sales, turnover and profitability for the first half of 2023, mainly due to the commercial success of the Urus[3] and Huracán[4] families: global deliveries of 5,341 units were up 5% compared to the same period in 2022. The UK is currently Lamborghini’s second market worldwide behind the USA, delivering 514 cars during the first six months of 2023.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Sterrato; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9 l/100km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 337 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Urus models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1-12,7 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 325-320 g/km (WLTP)

[4] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Hurácan models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 338-328 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini