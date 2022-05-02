Sales start for Volvo’s heavy-duty electric trucks

Sales of Volvo Trucks’ heavy-duty electric truck range now ramp up with the official opening of the order system

Volvo Trucks has now officially opened the order system for its heavy-duty electric truck range, the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. Serial production will start in the autumn and gradually ramp up. The electric trucks will be produced in the CO2 neutral Tuve plant in Gothenburg to start with.

“This is a milestone for Volvo Trucks. There is a lot of interest from customers to place orders for these fantastic trucks. Until now we have mainly offered customers and partners to sign letters of intent to buy, but now we start to sign firm orders, which is a major step forward for electrification,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

In 2021 Volvo Trucks took orders, including letters of intent to buy, for more than 1,100 electric trucks in over 20 countries.

The electric versions of Volvo’s medium-duty trucks Volvo FE, Volvo FL and Volvo VNR are already in serial production. The largest markets for Volvo’s electric trucks in Europe currently are Norway, Sweden and Germany. Volvo Trucks is the market leader in Europe for heavy electric trucks with a market share of 42% in 2021, and also has a leading position in North America.

“It´s clearly becoming a competitive advantage to be able to offer silent, zero exhaust emission transport solutions,” comments Roger Alm.

With a total of six electric truck models in production as of this year, Volvo Trucks has the most complete electric line up in the global truck industry, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling, to urban construction transports and regional haulage. The company’s target is that half of its total truck sales will be electric by 2030.

Facts:

The tractor models of the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric are released for sale now

Rigid versions will be released for sale in the fourth quarter of 2022

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks