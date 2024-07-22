Sales of light-duty electric eCanter begin in Indonesia; first unit delivered to customer

First zero-emission eCanter handed over at prestigious GIIAS motor show

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) has started sales of its light-duty eCanter electric truck in Indonesia and has handed over the first unit to customer PT Yusen Logistics Indonesia (Headquarters: Jakarta, President Director: Tetsuya Aoyama), at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), running from July 18 to 28.

The zero-emission eCanter was first unveiled in Indonesia at last year’s GIIAS and MFTBC’s distribution partner PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (Headquarters: Jakarta, President Director: Daisuke Okamoto, hereafter “KTB”) has since carried out extensive local trials with close to a dozen large firms in preparation for the market launch.

Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2060 and accelerating electrification in the automotive industry. The country has seen a steady increase in electric motorcycles and passenger cars. However, MFTBC is the first company to deliver a series-produced electric truck.

“Mitsubishi Fuso is a pioneer of electric trucks in Indonesia and Yusen Logistics will also be a pioneer– the first eCanter user in Indonesia,” Daisuke Okamoto, President Director of KTB said.

Tetsuya Aoyama, President Director of PT Yusen Logistics Indonesia, said with the eCanter as part of its fleet, the company is one step closer to achieving internal 2050 net-zero emissions goals.

“The launch of eCanter is a historic step for the entire logistics industry in Indonesia. We will continue to cooperate with many customers and stakeholders to contribute to the achievement of the carbon neutrality target in the logistics sector in Indonesia,” Aoyama said, adding that the company would gradually increase the number of eCanters as per demand.

eCanter fully chargeable overnight, or in two hours with quick charger

The eCanter has had more than 12 million kilometers of global on-road use since it was first launched in 2017 and can be fully charged overnight using a regular outlet, or in under two hours with a fast charger. Charging can be done at a customer’s warehouse or at any of the public charging stations in metropolitan areas such as the greater Jakarta area, where the truck will initially be available from three FUSO dealers. An expansive network of more than 200 dealers has helped MFTBC maintain the top share of the commercial vehicle market in Indonesia for 53 consecutive years, and build a solid, trustworthy reputation among customers.

Drivers of the eCanter have been impressed with the comfort, safety and ease of use of the vehicle pointing to decreased noise and vibration compared to diesel trucks, its smooth and responsive acceleration, and four-stage regenerative braking system.

Indonesian eCanter features M-sized battery, six-ton GVW

The eCanter for the Indonesian market features an M-sized battery with a capacity of 83kWh, and a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of six tons. The truck also has a wheelbase length of 3.4 meters and high torque, making it suitable for transporting maximum-volume loads.

MFTBC will provide special training for Indonesian customers’ drivers and mechanics, in addition to comprehensive aftersales support.

Karl Deppen, President and CEO of MFTBC said the eCanter is a Daimler Truck advanced technology product designed with a clear focus on quality, comfort, durability and safety.

“The eCanter supports real business operations because we tested it with real customers under rigorous conditions. Customers around the world have embraced it, recognizing the eCanter’s reliability, efficiency, safety, and performance,” Deppen said.

SOURCE: Fuso