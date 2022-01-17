Sales figures for the MINI Electric almost doubled, MINI brand sales up 3.3 percent in 2021

British premium brand records 302 144 new registrations worldwide and a huge electric boom. Fully electric MINI Cooper SE becomes the best-selling model variant

MINI is growing and electrifying. The British premium car brand was able to increase worldwide vehicle sales by 3.3 percent to 302 144 units 2021. The MINI models with electrified drive systems experienced a real boom in demand. Their sales figures climbed by 64.3 percent to 53 243 vehicles – around 18% of total worldwide sales in 2021. The winner of the year was the fully electric MINI Cooper SE (electricity consumption combined: 17.6 – 15.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP, CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km). The MINI Electric even managed to almost double its sales (plus 98.2 percent). It is now already the most popular model variant in the entire MINI product range.

34 851 units of the MINI Cooper SE were sold worldwide last year. This means that every third customer of a MINI 3-door opted for locally emission-free driving fun. In addition, 18 392 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 were sold (fuel consumption combined: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km, electricity consumption combined: 14.0 – 13.1 kWh/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 45 – 40 g/km according to WLTP). The plug-in hybrid model recorded a sales increase of 24.2 percent. Almost every fourth newly registered MINI Countryman hit the road with an electrified drivetrain.

“The excellent overall result and the fact that every tenth new MINI is fully electric show that our strategy for the future is setting the right priorities,” says Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI Brand. “The MINI community is growing, and it is moving towards electromobility with great strides.”

Almost every third new MINI in Germany electrified.



The world’s most important market for the MINI Cooper SE in 2021 was again Germany, where more than 10,000 units of the fully electric model variant were sold. Added to this were 3 473 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, so that in Germany around 31 percent of all newly registered MINIs in 2021 are electrified.

A higher proportion is only achieved in a few countries worldwide, including Norway, where around 96 percent of all new MINIs delivered to customers last year had a purely electric or plug-in hybrid drivetrain. This rate is only surpassed by Iceland. There, exclusively electrified MINI were sold for the first time in 2021. The MINI Cooper SE accounted for 62 percent of sales and the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 for 38 percent.

Record sales for the John Cooper Works brand.

MINI achieved new records not only in the field of electromobility. The John Cooper Works brand also posted new record sales in 2021. Worldwide, customers chose the top athlete of the respective model series in 21 132 cases. This represents an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the previous year. The enthusiasm for pure racing feeling has an enormously high value in the MINI community. 7.0 percent of all newly registered MINI models in the past year bear the John Cooper Works logo.

Almost 45 percent (9 389 units) of all newly registered top sports cars are based on the MINI 3-door.

The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (fuel consumption combined: 8.3 – 7.6 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 188 – 173 g/km according to WLTP) accounted for 4 317 new vehicles, the MINI John Cooper Works Clubman (fuel consumption combined: 7.9 – 7.4 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 180 – 168 g/km according to WLTP) accounted for 3 945 units and the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 168 – 161 g/km according to WLTP) for 3 481 new registrations.

MINI 3-door up 10.1 percent, MINI Convertible particularly popular in Germany.



Overall, the MINI 3-door led the brand’s internal sales statistics again in 2021 with 105,511 new registrations. The premium small car in the classic body variant achieved a sales increase of 10.1 percent. The MINI Countryman increased its sales figures by 6.0 percent to 82 362 units.

Demand for open-air driving fun also developed positively. The number of MINI Convertibles sold worldwide increased to 25 121 units last year. Almost 7 500 of these were delivered in Germany, significantly more than in the brand’s British home market (3 580 units), in the USA (3 380 units) or in sunny countries such as France, Spain or Italy.

British home also frequent sales market for MINI in 2021.

Premium automobiles of the MINI brand are now available in 109 countries around the world. Also in 2021, the highest sales figures were recorded in the home country of Great Britain, where 46,211 vehicles of the brand were delivered. The second most important sales market was Germany with another 43,004 units. It was followed by China (30,546 units, up 5.2 percent) and the USA (29,930 units, up 6.3 percent).

The growing enthusiasm for driving fun in the style of MINI was a global phenomenon in 2021 as well. Record results and particularly high growth rates were recorded in individual markets in all sales regions. In Europe, Romania in particular stood out with an increase in sales of 28.9 percent, France with an increase of 16.3 percent and Italy with growth of 9.5 percent. In addition, MINI was able to achieve the highest number of new registrations in Greece, Finland, Poland, Hungary and Malta since the brand was launched in the respective countries.

In Israel, a sales increase of 20.0 percent was achieved in 2021, in Dubai the increase was 27.1 percent and in Morocco even 50.4 percent. Growth in Brazil (up 14.3 percent) and Australia (22.9 percent) was also impressive. MINI also set new sales records in the markets of New Zealand, Thailand, Qatar and the island states of Mauritius and Jamaica.

