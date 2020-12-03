Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London reimagines operations for new generation of clients

As Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London finalises its relocation to an all-new boutique, the marque’s home market flagship has spearheaded advanced contact methods and services from its temporary location in the capital’s luxury quarter, Mayfair. The arrival of new Ghost has accelerated the trend of communicating via highly secure digital platforms that respond to the demands of dynamic entrepreneurs attracted to this remarkable new motor car.

Rolls-Royce clients do not react to change, they drive it. In this spirit, experts operating from the marque’s showrooms constantly evolve their offering to ensure that they provide the world’s most discerning consumer group with the most relevant services through the very latest communications channels. To this end, experts from the marque’s home market flagship dealership, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, have reacted to several accelerating trends in client behaviour, prompted in part by the arrival of the most advanced Rolls-Royce yet – new Ghost. Indeed, the showroom’s practices reflect a new standard in customer centricity.”

Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia

The highly personal Bespoke commissioning process, which lies at the heart of nearly every Rolls-Royce motor car, is increasingly being undertaken via encrypted digital messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal. Clients unable to participate in face-to-face meetings with the London showroom’s product experts share images and ideas, which are passed to the Bespoke Collective of Designers, Engineers and Craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. The marque responds with design sketches and material samples, which are couriered to clients for review. Once the aesthetic direction is agreed upon, clients are able to sign a commitment digitally. Via Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, it is possible to commission a highly Bespoke motor car without leaving the comfort of one’s home.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London also offers a full virtual showroom experience from its temporary location, which will be carried over to its permanent Mayfair home on Berkeley Street, just a stone’s throw from its current location. Its most popular service is a full virtual ‘walkaround’ briefing via secure video conferencing, familiarising existing and prospective clients with the manifold hidden-until-requested technologies within all products in the marque’s portfolio.

The London showroom also offers Effortless Servicing. Using the client’s preferred communication channel, be it the marque’s proprietary Whispers application, secure digital messaging or telephone, a team will arrange for client’s motor cars to be collected by a team of highly trained driving specialists, serviced, fully detailed and sanitised before being returned at their convenience. Should the client not wish to be without a Rolls-Royce, a model fitting their requirements will be made available.

For those looking to experience new Ghost’s heralded Planar Suspension System, the vast power of a Black Badge motor car or Phantom’s peerless grandeur, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London’s concierge is able to curate a personal drive experience for clients. Leveraging the showroom’s matchless network within the city’s luxury community, this Bespoke and Covid-secure undertaking has previously integrated private shopping experiences, access to highly exclusive members’ clubs and, in the case of Cullinan, trial fitment of baby seats and a one-on-one off-road driving training session.

