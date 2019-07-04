Rolls-Royce motor cars brings the home of Rolls-Royce to the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will serve a highly contemporary presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, presenting a spectacularly faithful recreation of the Grand Courtyard at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

Spectators invited to enjoy the recreation of the Grand Courtyard at Home of Rolls-Royce

Global debut of red Starlight Headliner

British debut of Wraith Eagle VIII Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will serve a highly contemporary presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, presenting a spectacularly faithful recreation of the Grand Courtyard at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

14,000 cobbles and 50 tons of sand were employed to authentically reimagine the iconic Nicholas Grimshaw-designed entrance to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on the Festival of Speed’s Laundry Green where highly Bespoke expressions of the brand’s full product portfolio will be presented to the public.

Guests of the marque will also be invited to the British debut of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ Collection Car, Wraith Eagle VIII. This remarkable motor car follows the lineage of aviation-inspired Rolls-Royce Collection Cars and, in this instance, celebrates the first powered transatlantic flight and the pioneers who brought this historic feat to fruition, Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Arthur Brown.

Phantom

Phantom, the marque’s flagship, will be presented front and centre reflecting its standing as the rarest and most desired object in the luxury world. Additionally, this commission serves as an insight into the taste patterns of the global wealth community.

During the development of New Phantom, many clients informed the Home of Rolls-Royce that they often drive their Phantom rather than employing a chauffeur; they enjoy its commanding stature on the road and, by taking the wheel, they can further absorb themselves in the experience that they had curated through Bespoke design.

This shift in user case has led clients to more vibrantly express the marque, often displaying a refreshing irreverence towards the expected codes of automotive luxury. Conveying both the rebellion and tradition that exists at the heart of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a vibrant Salamanca Blue exterior is balanced by Scivaro Grey leather with Cobalto Blue accents. A less formal bench-style rear seat concludes the highly modern commission.

Cullinan

Following its global launch in the peaks of the Grand Tetons, Wyoming, Cullinan has embarked on a remarkable Bespoke journey with the marque’s patrons who continue to create truly personal expressions of their lifestyles. An exclusive Cullinan has been curated in recognition of this extraordinary adventure.

The commission boldly reconciles the distinct notions of luxury and utility that Cullinan embodies. The brand’s hallmark high gloss paint finish is rendered in Dark Indigo, while Selby Grey with contrasting Tailored Purple interior appointments represent a more playful expression of the brand. In addition, natural Open Pore Blackwood veneer is jewelled with a Bespoke timepiece and highly polished aluminium Bespoke Audio speaker grilles, referencing the technical capability of Rolls-Royce’s proprietary audio system.

Black Badge

Since the introduction of the marque’s family of Black Badge motor cars, younger, more dynamic patrons of luxury have responded by progressing the marque’s bold alter-ego through their own highly personal Bespoke commissions. For the 2019 Festival of Speed, Rolls-Royce presents three powerful visions informed by the taste patterns of this new breed of entrepreneur.

A Magma Red exterior finish was selected to signify the dramatic intent of this Ghost Black Badge commission. Beyond the marque’s hallmark nine-coat paint finish is a Mugello Red leather interior that, for the first time, is emboldened by a Starlight Headliner with 1,340 individual red fibre optic lights, confidently resolving the interior aesthetic.

Wraith Black Badge is presented in heavy metallic Dark Emerald coachwork with a deep gloss black bonnet. The exterior colourway is extended to the interior: black textured Natural Grain leather is discreetly highlighted with fine cotton Dark Emerald monogramming to the headrests. The dynamic substance of Dawn Black Badge is sensationalised by Galileo Blue coachwork and a modernist Selby Grey interior, complemented by the marque’s carbon fibre Aero Cowling, trimmed in Selby Grey, creating the elegant silhouette of a two-seat roadster.

Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge on Goodwood Hillclimb Course

A visceral demonstration of the most assertive expression of the marque, a Wraith Black Badge will ascend the rigorous Hillclimb course at Goodwood during the Festival’s Supercar Run. It will be driven by a House Driver from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ Black Gloves Programme; a bespoke driving curriculum for Black Badge patrons who wish to exploit the full dynamic potential of their motor car.

Rolls-Royce Phantom as Course Director’s car

The Course Director’s car at the Festival of Speed is recognised as the vehicle that carries celebrities, dignitaries and media guests throughout the event. The marque’s flagship, Phantom, was selected for this honour and will be a regular presence on the course.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

Rolls-Royce Phantom: CO2 emission: 356-341 g/km; Fuel consumption: 18.0-18.8 mpg / 15.7-15.0 l/100km. (#) Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge: CO2 emission: 378-374 g/km; Fuel consumption: 16.9-17.0 mpg / 16.7-16.6 l/100km.(#) Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge: CO2 emission: 382-380 g/km; Fuel consumption: 16.7-16.8 mpg / 16.9-16.8 l/100km.(#) Rolls-Royce Cullinan: CO2 emission: 377-355 g/km; Fuel consumption: 17.0-18.1 mpg / 16.6-15.6 l/100km. (#) Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge:CO2 emission: 370-365 g/km; Fuel consumption: 17.2-17.4 mpg / 16.4-16.2 l/100km.(#) #WLTP (combined)

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars