Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces new Regional Director Middle East & Africa

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that James Crichton will take up the role of Regional Director Middle East & Africa from 1 November 2024

“I am delighted to welcome James Crichton to his new role as Regional Director Middle East & Africa. James has more than 14 years of experience with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and has held several leading positions in the company during this time. This latest move to Dubai reunites him with the regional office he was asked to establish in 2011. Middle East & Africa is a hugely important region for our business, and I wish James continued success in his role leading the excellent team which serves the region.”

Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that James Crichton will take up the role of Regional Director Middle East & Africa from 1 November 2024.

James has held a variety of senior roles at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 2010. For the last six years, he has worked as General Manager, Global Sales Operations, based at the Home of Rolls-Royce, and prior to this he was Regional Director, Europe & Central Asia.

Born in South Africa, James joined BMW Group in 1999 as a National Sales Manager at the Johannesburg office. For a short time, he was based in Munich before moving to Dubai in 2007 where he was Sales and Marketing Director for BMW and MINI. In 2011, he established the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars regional office in Dubai, before moving to the UK in 2012.

The Middle East & Africa is a strategically important region for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; it is home to the first Rolls-Royce Private Office established outside Goodwood and the source of many of the company’s most elaborate and extensive Bespoke commissions. James is excited to be returning to the region and taking on the leadership of the strong and successful team based there. He succeeds César Habib, who has left the company to pursue alternative business interests.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce