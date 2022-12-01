ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor form a strategic partnership

Contributing to the technical innovation of new energy vehicles through the development of automotive SiC power devices

Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor and ROHM have entered into a strategic partnership agreement on SiC power devices for automotive applications. A signing ceremony was held at ROHM’s headquarters in Kyoto to commemorate the occasion.

Under this agreement, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to innovate and improve the performance of SiC power devices and develop higher performing, more efficient and reliable SiC solutions for new energy vehicles.

The first step involves supplying onboard power modules that leverage the combined technologies to several major automakers for use in electric vehicle powertrains. And going forward, both ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor will contribute to technological innovation in the automotive sector by accelerating the development of innovative power solutions centered on SiC.

Weiwei He, General Manager of Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Ltd. ‘Amid the undergoing technological revolution of new energy vehicles, the emergence of SiC power devices stands out as the key to improving electric drive efficiency. BASiC Semiconductor’s early involvement in the automotive SiC power module business has led to breakthroughs in both product and market development. We are honored to work with ROHM, an internationally renowned semiconductor manufacturer, to develop high performance, high reliability automotive SiC power devices that meet customer needs and contribute to innovation in electric vehicle technology while reducing CO 2 emissions.’

Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of ROHM Co., Ltd. ‘We are extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with BASiC to provide competitive SiC solutions for the new energy vehicle market. ROHM has long been working towards achieving a decarbonized society through advanced electronics technologies. As the role of semiconductors in the automotive market continues to grow, ROHM will strive to manufacture high quality products that can lead to the creation of a safe, secure, environmentally friendly society.’

SOURCE: ROHM