Robert Buttenhauser becomes the new Board Member for Engine Production at Audi Hungaria

Robert Buttenhauser will be the new Board Member for Powertrain Production at Audi Hungaria Zrt. from January 1, 2021. The graduate production engineer started his career at AUDI AG in 1995 and has been working in different positions within the Audi Group for 25 years. He takes over the Board of Management position from Thoralf Hanschel, who changes after two successful years to Volkswagen AG and takes over the management of the business units Engine and Foundry of Volkswagen Group Components with effect of of December 1, 2020.
„Robert Buttenhauser is a true connoisseur of Audi Hungaria and in his previous positions has helped to build up the Hungarian engine plant. Robert Buttenhauser is a true connoisseur of Audi Hungaria and has helped to build up the Hungarian engine plant in his previous positions. We are looking forward to his expertise in production planning, in the drive technologies of combustion and electric engines, as well as in engine production”, says Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt.
The new Member of the Board of Management, Robert Buttenhauser was born in in Fürth in 1969. The graduate production engineer started his career at AUDI AG in 1995.
After initial positions in vehicle production and various manufacturing operations in the engine area, Buttenhauser was responsible for various projects in production at Audi Hungaria for quality improvement and the establishment of an operations management function in engine production. He then took over the quality area department of component production and delivery processing of group deliveries for the Ingolstadt vehicle plant, as well as the coordination of group deliveries of aggregates for the Audi Group, before taking over the quality department of purchased parts, measuring room and laboratory at Audi Hungaria.
Since 2010, Buttenhauser has been responsible for the planning management of the VW aggregate plant in Silao, then for further engine projects in Győr and at international VW locations in China and India. Since 2017 he has been Head of Planning Powertrain and Chassis Components at AUDI AG.
“I would like to thank Thoralf Hanschel for his outstanding performance for Audi Hungaria. Over the past two years, he has been driving forward the transformation process in powertrain production with commitment and has made a significant contribution to the electrification of Audi Hungaria and the entire Group by ramping up production of electric engines. During his time, the next stage in the digitalization of processes in drive production was also successfully implemented – a major contribution to achieving the company’s goals. I wish Mr. Hanschel every success in his new position. He will remain a strong partner for Audi Hungaria in his new area of responsibility,” said Alfons Dintner Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Hungaria Zrt.
SOURCE: Audi