Robert Buttenhauser becomes the new Board Member for Engine Production at Audi Hungaria

Robert Buttenhauser will be the new Board Member for Powertrain Production at Audi Hungaria Zrt. from January 1, 2021. The graduate production engineer started his career at AUDI AG in 1995 and has been working in different positions within the Audi Group for 25 years. He takes over the Board of Management position from Thoralf Hanschel, who changes after two successful years to Volkswagen AG and takes over the management of the business units Engine and Foundry of Volkswagen Group Components with effect of of December 1, 2020.