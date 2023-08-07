Ricardo supports Winnebago to develop its first all-electric, zero-emission recreational vehicle prototype

The launch of Winnebago’s first all-electric recreational vehicle (eRV) prototype, using Ricardo’s expertise in electrical engineering and programme management, reflects the projected growth of global recreational vehicle market size and demand for eco-friendly outdoor recreation across North America

Ricardo, a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, has supported Winnebago to develop and launch North America’s first all-electric, zero-emission RV, called the Winnebago eRV2.

US Government Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics measuring the outdoor recreation economy for the nation show that RVing is the second-largest conventional activity for the nation. The outdoor recreation industry in North America has seen significant growth, and this has also been accompanied by greater demand for sustainable products which will enable consumers to enjoy the great outdoors with less environmental impact.

Winnebago chose Ricardo due to its proven track record in diverse product development cycles, launch management and expertise in electric vehicle integration. The team had responsibility for managing the programme delivery of the project through from clean sheet design to vehicle launch, in a specific one-year timeframe. This included project management support in engineering, manufacturing, quality, procurement and supply chain management.

Additionally, and drawing on the team’s expertise in automotive electrical system development, Ricardo supported Winnebago with the integration of an advanced 48v electrical system, including electrical engineering architecture and wire harness.

Scott St.Clair, Global Vice President of Ricardo’s Strategic Consulting team, said: “We were pleased to support Winnebago with the company’s first electric prototype launch: a significant milestone for the business. The project enabled the Ricardo team to demonstrate our expertise in the design and integration of software and electrical engineering solutions within a challenging timeframe, delivering a future mobility solution that meets the needs of the client. To complete this project in 12 months was a fantastic achievement and is testament to the tenacity and hard work of the two teams. We look forward to working with Winnebago on a future project.”

Brian Byndas, VP of Product Engineering and Quality at Winnebago added: “Our primary goal in developing the eRV2 prototype was to help customers comfortably explore the world around them with less environmental impact. This is a significant development for the Winnebago brand, as it represents the first time that we have mixed our pioneering legacy, representing not only an achievement in design, innovation and sustainability, but also our commitment to continuously evolve with the changing needs of consumers. We’d like to thank the team at Ricardo for their supporting on the project, providing expert insights, program management experience and engineering capabilities, helping us to achieve a successful prototype launch, from which we can build.”

SOURCE: Ricardo