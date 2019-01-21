Ricardo shows path to commercial success in the ‘Mobility-as-a-Service’ revolution

The international automotive industry stands on the cusp of potentially the largest transformation since the dawn of mass production. This will be driven by several concurrent influences, notably electrification and connected and automated vehicle technologies – but perhaps the most profound changes will be in the manner of vehicle use. This is predicted to move from a model dominated by personal vehicle ownership and use to one predicated on the provision of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). This transformation offers the potential to radically improve the current very low levels of asset utilization for passenger cars and as a sub-sector is already growing significantly faster than the auto industry as a whole.

The technological and social drivers and enablers for this change are developing extremely rapidly. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity, supported by fast 5G data services and blockchain payment authentication, is developing in parallel to the development of SAE Level-4 automated driving technology. At the same time, insurance models and legislation are both beginning to allow driverless vehicles onto public roads. This emerging transportation ecosystem supports the economically viable introduction of robotic taxis, automated shuttles and delivery drones for urban environments.

Commercial exploitation of MaaS innovations

The Ricardo white paper, Identifying markets for future mobility services, published today, outlines the key steps that companies within the existing automotive value chain should take when bringing MaaS innovations to market. The paper draws in particular upon an in-depth field market study conducted by Ricardo on the city of Paris, France, to characterize existing mobility services and benchmark their potential future market size. Key findings of this study are included in the paper and will be explored more fully in the upcoming webinar.

SOURCE: Ricardo