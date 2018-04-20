Ricardo participates in project creating the self-driving car that can ‘see’ around corners

Led by Jaguar Land Rover, AutopleX is a £4.7 million project to develop self-driving cars that can ‘see’ at blind junctions and through obstacles. AutopleX will combine connected, automated and live mapping tech so more information is provided earlier to the self-driving car. This enables automated cars to communicate with all road users and obstacles where there is no direct view, effectively helping them see, so they can safely merge lanes and negotiate complex roundabouts autonomously.

Chris Holmes, Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Research Manager at Jaguar Land Rover said: “This project is crucial in order to bring self-driving cars to our customers in the near future. Together with our AutopleX partners, we will merge our connected and autonomous research to empower our self-driving vehicles to operate safely in the most challenging, real-world traffic situations. This project will ensure we deliver the most sophisticated and capable automated driving technology.”

“We’re really pleased to be part of the AutopleX team that has secured funding to focus on this crucial aspect of autonomous vehicle research,” added Ricardo chief operating officer Mark Garrett. “Autonomous vehicles offer the prospect of improved safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability of transportation. We look forward to working with our partners on the AutopleX project which will, I believe, deliver some highly useful insights that help pull forward the implementation of this very promising technology.”

AutopleX will develop the technology through simulation and public road testing both on motorways and in urban environments in the West Midlands. Highways England, INRIX, Ricardo, Siemens, Transport for West Midlands and WMG at the University of Warwick join the AutopleX consortium, which was announced as part of Innovate UK’s third round of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Funding in March 2018

