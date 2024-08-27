Rheinmetall wins new order for exhaust gas recirculation valves

The technology group Rheinmetall will manufacture exhaust gas recirculation valves (EGR valves) for a renowned car manufacturer from January 2026 over a period of six years until December 2031. The order was booked in June of this year and is worth a low three-digit million EUR amount. By winning this order, the group will be able to continue to utilize the division’s production capacities until 2031. The supply of spare parts has been agreed for a further 15 years after completion of valve production.

Rheinmetall supplies the customer as a Tier 1 supplier. For the order, the current compact model of the EGR valve from Rheinmetall will be modified to meet customer requirements in the area of ​​the connections. The valves will be installed in a vehicle in the manufacturer’s commercial vehicle class. The cost-effective, fail-safe design and the long service life of the component, which can also withstand high thermal and mechanical loads, are particularly important here.

By recirculating exhaust gases, pollutants are reduced in both petrol and diesel engines. To do this, exhaust gases are taken from behind the cylinders, passed through the EGR valve and mixed back into the intake air. This means that less oxygen gets into the cylinders, which lowers the combustion temperature and can reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide by up to 70 percent – because the temperature has a significant impact on the emission of harmful nitrogen oxides.

Rheinmetall is a system partner for all questions relating to the precise control of the exhaust gas recirculation rate, regardless of whether it is a diesel or gasoline engine, a passenger car, a commercial vehicle or an industrial engine. The portfolio of expertise ranges from high-pressure and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation systems, cold-side or hot-side construction, “smart” or “non-smart” as well as metal or plastic housings. The products are individually tailored to the needs of the customer.

With this order, Rheinmetall is underlining its expertise as a competent partner in global vehicle construction across all model variants, not only in the area of ​​modern vehicles that are powered purely electrically, but also in the area of ​​classic drives and, in particular, emission reduction.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall