Rheinmetall wins new major order for electric coolant pumps worth a three-digit million EUR amount

Rheinmetall wins major order for electric coolant pumps

The technology group Rheinmetall has received a major order for several million electric coolant pumps from a well-known international automobile manufacturer. The order value is in the low three-digit million EUR range. The pump will be used in the manufacturer’s hybrid vehicles. Production has already started and will run until 2030. The accompanying service contract runs beyond production until 2045.

By supplying e-mobility hybrid components, Rheinmetall is able to meet its own long-term commitment to transformation. With this order, the Group is securing significant business in the field of e-mobility until 2030. In addition, Rheinmetall has the prospect of being able to conclude further orders in this area with the customer, who would like to expand the proportion of hybrid or electric drives in its portfolio across all model variants. The engine in which the currently ordered component is used can also be used on other vehicle platforms, for example.

Electric coolant pumps make a significant contribution to emissions control in modern engine designs. A flow rate that is not dependent on the speed of another drive enables cooling to be carried out as needed. This reduces the power requirement and at the same time lowers friction losses, fuel consumption and pollutant emissions. The pumps can be used in both electric and hybrid applications. They are characterized by their compact design and are available for different power levels from 50 to 2,000 watts.

Rheinmetall has brought the electric water pump to series production. The Power Systems division is a system provider for high-quality and innovative (mobility) solutions, control technologies and digital applications for the automotive and energy industries, among others. The division stands for outstanding expertise in the areas of air management, thermal management, e-mobility and digitalization, hydrogen technology, metallic plain bearings, composite materials and lightweight construction. In addition, the Power Systems division and its Trade business unit represent Rheinmetall’s global aftermarket activities.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall