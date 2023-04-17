Rheinmetall wins first order from new automaker in the e-mobility domain; worth a figure in the mid-double-digit million-euro range

The Materials and Trade division of the tech enterprise Rheinmetall has won a first order from a Chinese start-up to produce triangular beams for supporting the suspension strut mountings, together with the associated assembly plates

The Materials and Trade division of the tech enterprise Rheinmetall has won a first order from a Chinese start-up to produce triangular beams for supporting the suspension strut mountings, together with the associated assembly plates. Some 600,000 sets will be supplied. The order is worth a figure in the mid-double-digit million-euro range.

Produced by the division’s Castings business unit, the sets consist of a triangular beam and four assembly plates. To win the order, the company had to overcome rival bids from global competitors. Production starts in 2024. The parts will be produced using high pressure die casting and undergo special thermal processing. The customer is Xiaomi, a Chinese company previously best known as a smartphone producer. Now, with its new Xiaomi MS11, it is making its debut in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles.

The order confirms once again Rheinmetall’s status as a trusted expert partner of the global automobile industry, serving established automakers and new players in the e-mobility segment alike.

A world-leading manufacturer and renowned development partner for system components for basic engines, the Castings business unit belongs to the Group’s Materials and Trade division. Its product portfolio encompasses engine blocks, structural parts, transmission parts and components for e-mobility vehicles. The business unit offers pressure, low-pressure, sand and chill casting as well as additional services such as final processing, surface coating and assembly.

With this order for systems and components for modern, environmentally friendly mobility, Rheinmetall continues its successful support of the automotive industry as it transitions to full e-mobility.

The Castings business unit is a globe-spanning joint venture of Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. (HASCO), a subsidiary of China’s SAIC group. Castings consists of two large companies: KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH in Europe and HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) in China. Rheinmetall and SAIC each hold a 50 percent stake in the joint venture.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall