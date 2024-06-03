Report on investigation of facts regarding the existence of irregularities in applications for type designation from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism

Suzuki Motor Corporation has received an order from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to investigate whether there were any irregularities in the type designation application, and has reported the results of the investigation to the Ministry

As a result of our investigation, we have found 1 case of irregularity in the past (2014).

Since the discovery of the improper conduct in the course of fuel efficiency and exhaust emission tests in 2016, we have established and implemented an internal system to prevent irregularity from occurring, and have continued to implement various measures, including workplace dialogue by the president, as well as initiatives to prioritize quality and foster a well-ventilated organization, and “Remember 5.18” activities to maintain a high awareness of legal compliance. We believe that such irregularity does not occur today. We will continue to strengthen compliance throughout the company.

1. Details of the irregularity case

(1) Car name and type / Type designation number / Model name / Date of type designation

Suzuki HBD-HA36V, 17956, Alto, November 12, 2014

Start of production/sales: December 2014

End of production/sales: December 2017

Cumulative production/sales: 26,023 units/25,999 units

(2) Specific details of the irregularity case

In the “Test record of braking system of truck and bus (TRIAS 12-J010-01-Attachment)” submitted at the time of the type application for the Alto (cargo specification) (without ABS) in September 2014, the stopping distance of the fade test* was stated to be shorter than the stopping distance measured in the actual test.

*A test to measure the stopping distance under the state where the brake has reached high temperatures as a result of repeatedly applying the brake

(3) Cause

When conducting the internal certification test, the depression force on the brake pedal was weak, far below the specified value, resulting in the stopping distance barely meeting legal requirements. However, there was no time for retesting, since the deadline for submitting the test results were tight. Therefore, we assume that the data was intentionally rewritten by the tester, because the person thought that it would not be a problem to rewrite the stopping distance assuming that the tester stepped on the brakes close to the specified value.

At present, there is a process in which the Vehicle Regulations and Certification Division, an independent organization from the design and development divisions, overwatches internal certification tests, and the results of the test and test report are checked, preventing irregularities.

2. Verification results by performance verification retest

(1) On May 18, 2024, in the presence of the Vehicle Regulations and Certification Division, we reconducted the test and confirmed that it fully met the legal requirements for the fade test.

(2) Effects on other type vehicles

By cross-checking the test results and the test report of all models developed after 2014, we have confirmed that only the Alto cargo specification contained such irregularity.

SOURCE: Suzuki