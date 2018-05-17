Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Customers

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), an industry-leading supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions, and Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, aim to accelerate the mass adoption of advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features with a new cost-efficient 3D surround view system designed for entry- and mid-range vehicles. The 3D surround view system adopts Renesas’ high-performance, low-power system-on-chip (SoC) optimized for smart camera and surround view systems. By enabling 3D surround view safety capabilities, the new system helps automakers to deliver safer and more advanced vehicles to a larger number of car consumers, contributing to a safer vehicle society.

Magna’s 3D surround view system is a vehicle camera system that provides a 360-degree panoramic view to assist drivers when parking or performing low speed operations. Drivers can adjust the view of their surroundings with a simple-to-use interface, while object detection alerts drivers about obstacles in their path. The system provides drivers a realistic 360-degree view of their environment, a significant upgrade to the bird’s-eye view offered by existing parking assist systems.

Magna’s surround view system adopts Renesas’ system-on-chip.

The innovative, ready-to-use system minimizes integration time and development costs, making the system an easy, cost-efficient option for automakers.

Several automakers have already expressed strong interest in the technology, including a European automaker, which will be the first to integrate the 3D surround view system into a future vehicle.

“Automated driving systems require scalability to address the wide range of requirements of car consumers,” said Shinichi Yoshioka, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Manager, Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The collaboration, combining our best-in-class automotive semiconductor expertise, and Magna’s world-class automotive system innovation is an important step in delivering cost efficient 3D surround view system across vehicle classes, bringing valuable safety features to diverse price ranges.”

“The collaboration with Renesas is a great example of how companies can jointly develop and deliver a greater number of optimized, cost-effective semi-autonomous features to a variety of different vehicle segments,” said Kelei Shen, President of Magna Electronics. “By combining our strengths we will be able to put advanced driver assistance and safety technology into more vehicles and to more drivers.”

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live—securely and safely. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power and SoC products and integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive, Industrial, Home Electronics, Office Automation and Information Communication Technology applications to help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

About Magna

We have more than 172,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 93 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

