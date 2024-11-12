Renesas introduces new AnalogPAK programmable mixed-signal ICs

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced new AnalogPA ICs, including lower power and automotive-qualified devices along with the industry’s first programmable 14-bit SAR ADC

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced new AnalogPAK™ ICs, including lower power and automotive-qualified devices along with the industry’s first programmable 14-bit SAR ADC (Successive-Approximation Register Analog-Digital Converter).

AnalogPAK devices are part of Renesas’ GreenPAK™ Family of Programmable Mixed-Signal Matrix products: cost-effective, NVM programmable devices which enable innovators to integrate many system functions while minimizing component count, board space, and power consumption. GreenPAK and AnalogPAK ICs deliver functional replacement of mixed-signal standard products and stand-alone discrete circuits. They also provide reliable hardware supervisory functions for SoCs and microcontrollers. GreenPAK and AnalogPAK devices provide benefits for virtually any application, including consumer electronics, computing, white goods, industrial, communications, and automotive. Using Go Configure Software Hub and the GreenPAK Development Kit, designers can create and program a custom circuit in minutes.

New AnalogPAK SLG47011 –Low Power Device with 14-bit SAR ADC

Renesas’ new SLG47011 AnalogPAK device delivers a new level of performance for configurable analog integrated circuits. It includes a rich set of digital and analog features including programable multichannel 14-bit SAR ADC with Programmable Gain Amplifier (PGA). The SLG47011 also has flexible, user-defined power saving modes for all macrocells that enable designers to switch off some blocks in sleep mode and therefore reduce power consumption to the µA level.

The SLG47011 can be used to extend the performance of, or to offload an MCUs. It can also be used in conjunction with an MCU to replace a complex analog front-end (AFE). Key functions supported by the SLG47011 include measurement, data processing, logic control and data output.

Key Paraments of SLG47011

Vdd = 1.71 to 3.6 V

SAR ADC: up to 14-bit, up to 2.35 Msps in 8-bit mode

PGA: six amplifier configurations, rail-to-rail input/output, 1x – 64x gain

DAC: 12 bit, 333 ksps

Hardware Math block for multiplication, addition, subtraction and division operations

Flexible 4096 words Memory table block

Oscillators: 2/10 kHz and 20/40 MHz

Analog temperature sensor

Highest number of highly configurable Counter/Delay blocks

I2C and SPI communication interfaces

Available in a tiny 16-pin QFN 2.0 mm x 2.0 mm x 0.55 mm, 0.4 mm pitch package

“We have shipped billions of GreenPAK and AnalogPAK devices to thousands of customers around the world,” said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Analog and Connectivity Group at Renesas. “We have been asked to provide even more resources along with higher resolution analog functionality, and we have answered both of these requests with the SLG47011 device. We are eager to see this product appear in a multitude of products and applications.”

In addition to the SLG47011, Renesas is introducing two other AnalogPAK devices, the cost-optimized SLG47001/3, and the automotive-qualified SLG47004-A.

SLG47001/3 AnalogPAK Devices

The SLG47001 and SLG47003 enable the implementation of precise measurement systems with a low price point and a very compact package to address applications such as gas sensors, power meters, measurement equipment, servers, wearables, industrial robots, industrial and smart home sensor modules.

Two ultra-low offset op-amps – 9 µV (max.)

Two 10-bit digital rheostats

Six-channel sampling comparator

Analog switch

Voltage reference

59-bytes pattern generator

2k/10k/25MHz oscillators

Fully configurable blocks: LUTs, flip-flops, shift registers, timers, counters, delays

SLG47004-A AnalogPAK Device

The SLG47004-A delivers the functionality of the SLG47004 devices with the addition of automotive qualification Grade 1 for applications such as infotainment, navigation, chassis and body electronics, automotive display clusters and more. The new devices support a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C.

New AnalogPAK Devices Demonstrated at the electronica Trade Fair November 12-15

Renesas will showcase the new devices at electronica in Munich – Hall B4, Stand #179.

SOURCE: Renesas