Renault’s revolutionary hybrid E-TECH technology spotlight in the 2021 Argus Trophies

Like every year, the L’argus jury honors a sporting feat, a technology, a concept car or a commercial performance. For the 2021 edition, Renault’s E-TECH hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology won unanimous support.

Developed and patented by Renault engineering, E-TECH hybrid technology combines two electric motors, a heat engine and an ingenious transmission inspired by Formula 1, without clutch and without synchronizer. This unique system is also the result of the brand’s know-how for more than 10 years in electric mobility.

Renault’s hybrid technology makes it possible to drive electric vehicles up to 80% of the time in town and to reduce fuel consumption by up to 40% on an E-TECH Hybrid engine. It allows you to drive up to 65 km in electric power in the city (WLTP City) and to enjoy the approval of the electric motor up to 135 km / h on an E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid motor.

By deploying this modular hybrid technology on these core-range vehicles, Renault intends to democratize the electric experience and its advantages: systematic electric starts, responsiveness, regeneration of the battery during deceleration and braking, reduction of CO2, savings in consumption. Launched in 2020, E-TECH hybrid powertrains are already equipping Clio with hybrid, Captur and Mégane Estate with plug-in hybrids. Captur is thus the most accessible “plug-in” of the B-SUV segment. 3 new versions will be added to the Renault range in 2021, with Arkana and Captur as a hybrid and Mégane as a plug-in hybrid.

The award, a trophy made from a camshaft, was presented to Groupe Renault Engineering Director, Gilles Le Borgne, on behalf of all the teams that carried out this innovative project.

I am very honored to receive the Special Jury Prize for our E-TECH hybrid technology because it is the fruit of long-term work for the teams who have carried out this project for almost 10 years. To achieve this, the Renault teams have filed more than 150 patents, notably on the clutch box, the heart of the system’s innovation. This innovative technology offers exceptional CO2 efficiency with a remarkable customer experience. Gilles Le Borgne, Director of Engineering at Groupe Renault

SOURCE: Renault