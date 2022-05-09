Renault at ChangeNOW 2022 : let’s change cars

ChangeNOW is the world’s largest event for the planet, dedicated to sustainable and positive impact solutions, it will take place at the Grand Palais Ephémère and the Eiffel Tower, from the 19th to the 21st May, 2022 in Paris.

With our new concept-car made from 70% of recycled materials and 95% recyclable, we are paving the way towards a sustainable mobility : let’s change cars.